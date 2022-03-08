Overactive bladder isn’t just a normal part of aging—it’s a very real, and very frustrating, condition. Here’s what experts and patients want you to know about OAB.

Dr. Jill Rabin: Overactive bladder is a condition where the bladder has spasms and doesn't warn the urethra. Deanna: In layman's terms, it's when you have to go the bathroom all the time. Dr. Seth Cohen: The normal physiologic process of the bladder is a large, floppy muscle that fills, stores, and empties urine. In the overactive bladder patient, as the bladder is filling, it's starting to contract on its own without the patient's sort of consent to contract. Dr. Jill Rabin: The spasm causes loss of most of the bladder contents and this can be extremely debilitating. Eddie: It wasn't unusual to wake up a few times during the nights just to go the bathroom. Angela: When I would go to the restroom, not really feeling like I emptied my bladder completely. Faye: So, you know, like you cross your legs and you take the walk like this. Deanna: I'd get a little embarrassed by the fact that I have to go the bathroom a lot or even when people notice it. Faye: I also do this face like, oh, please don't, please don't, please don't, not yet, not yet. Angela: Every time I would start walking, I would have to go to a bathroom. If there was no bathroom in the area, I was in trouble. Eddie: Eventually, I don't want to say cripples you, but it really kind of limits or starts closing your lifestyle, little by little. Deanna: It was affecting my life. Dr. Seth Cohen: And so lot of patients will say, "You know, I have to plan out my day based on where the bathrooms are going to be." Eddie: I got tired of having my life adjusted to symptoms. I said, "Let me get rid of this problem or at least control it." Deanna: Finally, I went to my general practitioner and explained the symptoms to him and he sent me to a urologist. Dr. Jill Rabin: Your doctor will do a physical examination, examine you very carefully to make sure that your nerves are working and the muscles are strong. Dr. Seth Cohen: We'll just sort of go through a history and do a full physical exam and make sure... You want to make sure there's no urinary tract infections, make sure there's no bleeding or blood in the urine. And if there aren't, we can start with initial behavioral type of modifications. Angela: At the end of that appointment, she was able to tell me exactly what I had going on. Deanna: Since then, I've learned that it actually is something, it's diagnosed as something, and it can be treated, and it can be helped. Dr. Jill Rabin: We are able to help them not leak at all or leak so much less that they're back in control of their lives. Angela: Knowing what you have is really the key because you can manage it.