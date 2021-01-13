Missy opens up about the challenges of planning for a family while having hypothyroidism.

A couple of years ago, my husband and I started thinking about trying to have a baby and we thought it would be really easy, that it would take no time at all. But month after month, we were trying and we weren't getting pregnant and we didn't know why. And so, we decided that it was time to see someone. So we went to a fertility doctor and the doctor did a lot of different tests and right away, she was like, "Your thyroid levels are off." So my doctor, she put me on medication, which seemed to balance things out and each couple of weeks I had to go back and get my blood work done. And because we were trying to get pregnant, she upped the dose and two months later I took a home pregnancy test and it was positive and I was like, "There is no way this is right." So I called and she saw me the same day and did a blood test right away and it was right and I was pregnant and I found out the results of the blood test when I was on the train. And I was like, "Oh my gosh." And I called my husband and we just couldn't believe it because it had been a while. As soon as I found out I was pregnant, my doctor went over a lot of the things that we needed to think about with hypothyroidism. She put me on a progesterone supplement the first couple weeks. And so, there was a lot of monitoring to make sure the baby's development was fine. People with hypothyroidism sometimes have trouble breastfeeding. And so, definitely drinking a lot of extra water, protein, and iron were really important. And I was able to breastfeed, but it was definitely challenging the whole time. Living with hypothyroidism has definitely been challenging, especially when we were trying to get pregnant, but with a lot of persistence, doing research, making sure that you get your levels checked, that has really helped me get through it. And here I am, I have a beautiful baby girl, and I feel like I've learned a lot about myself and I think that's going to carry me forward into the future.