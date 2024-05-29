Transcript close

If you’re a patient with a rare disease it can feel very isolating or lonely, but it doesn’t feel rare to you if you’re suffering from it. Systemic mastocytosis is a rare blood disease that leads to the accumulation of a special type of cell in your body called mast cells. The mast cell is an immune cell, and it's involved in allergic reactions. What happens in systemic mastocytosis is that we have too many of these cells. And these cells can go to different organs and cause a variety of different symptoms. Some of these symptoms include flushing or really bad allergic reactions. But mast cells can also infiltrate into the gastro intestinal tract, and cause cramping, abdominal pain or diarrhea, or also lead to confusion and brain fog and difficulty concentrating. And systemic mastocytosis can also be more advanced where it starts becoming, invading the bone marrow to a degree that can be quite dangerous in some patients. Treatment of systemic mastocytosis really aims to manage symptoms and prevent complications. The treatment really depends on how severe the symptoms are and what symptoms the person is experiencing. One way is to really prevent the things that are released from the mast cells from really causing harm in the body. And these are called anti mediator therapies and largely involve things that are pretty common, like antihistamines. So antihistamines are normally used for allergies. They block a chemical called histamine. Histamine is one of the main chemicals that's released by mast cells. We may also use something called a mast cell stabilizer. So it doesn't allow the mast cell to release all those chemicals that cause all of the symptoms of mast cell disease. When mast cell disease is more severe, we may also use oral steroid medications. An oral steroid medication can help with inflammation and irritation in the body. There's also a new way to treat systemic mastocytosis, which is medications that target the the mutation that causes the disease. And so now there's specific drugs called Kit inhibitors which can really prevent the mast cells from growing too much and really eliminate the side effects and the complications of systemic mastocytosis. People may have certain triggers that they know cause their symptoms to get worse. Those might be certain foods, temperature changes. And so avoiding these triggers is also very important. In addition, you want to be prepared for emergencies when you have mast cell disease. Anaphylaxis out of nowhere is kind of the hallmark of mastocytosis. Hives, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, wheezing. And if anaphylaxis is not treated effectively, it can actually lead to death. Because anaphylaxis is a possible complication, you want to make sure you're carrying your epinephrine auto injector everywhere you go. You can not leave home without it. And you want to make sure that people that are around you often, even at work, understand that you have a mast cell disease and know where your epinephrine device is stored, so that if you're having a reaction and you're not able to help yourself, that somebody can help. Other advice that I might give to a person dealing with mast cell disease is to educate yourself. Make sure that you're following the plan as you're prescribed by your doctor or health care provider. You also want to make sure that you have a good support network. So that may mean family or friends, or it may mean finding a mast cell support group near you. And then always, if you're having a lot of psychological impact from this disease, finding a therapist that you can talk to is always important. It’s a really amazing time to treat this disease because there’s new treatments coming out which are significantly improving the lives of patients with systemic mastocytosis. It is possible to get better with this disease and feel better.