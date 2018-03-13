If you have sleep apnea, you’re not the only one suffering. Your partner is likely struggling as well! Watch as real people with sleep apnea—and their partners—discuss the trials and tribulations of living with the condition.

Karen: He was at the point--he fell asleep driving the car down a highway, and we were heading for the medial strip and I am yelling, and it startled him, and he missed the medial strip- Bing: I remember none of this. Karen: Yes, because he had no clue, but it's because he wasn't getting sleep. Karen: It's hard for me to hear him struggle to breathe, not because they are noises, but because of what the result might be and all the things that sleep apnea can lead to, the heart problems and a ton of other things. Susan: Then of course when you have sleep apnea, you're not quiet. So my husband, he's a very light sleeper. He would hear me making my noises in the night, and once he's awake, he's awake for the whole night. Troy: Well my wife puts up the pillow wall, so she is suffering because of my malady. Antonio: It's funny, when we go traveling and I forget the machine, which has happened a couple of times, oof, it's bad. It's bad. Because I sound like a truck downshifting, and it's a nightmare not just for my wife but then it becomes a nightmare for the kids, and cranky kids is not good to have. Susan: I was like Cleopatra, the queen of denial. I really didn't think it was me. I really didn't think I had a problem. I thought it had to do with my husband just being oversensitive or what have you. But he had read an article about sleep apnea and all the things that it can be a sign of. He got very nervous, and he just put his foot down and said, "You really have to go see a doctor." Darren: For me, acknowledging her sanity, as I affectionately call it, I decided to look into it. I didn't know anything about it. I had never heard of sleep apnea. So, the first mask I was the full facial. Karen: Once the machine comes into play, again, there's different struggles there, too--the sounds, the extra noise. Troy: It's funny you say about the noises. The first week I had the mask and machine on, my wife heard a wind sound and went to every window on our floor not realizing that it was me. Darren: For her, it was essentially the trying to make the transition from things that go argh in the night to the new hum from the machine. Antonio: Yeah, it was just a light sound. Even though the machine itself is still somewhat loud, she's gotten used to that. It's become more of like a white sound for her. Karen: The noise was minor compared to all that that I heard before. Bing: I don't get up anymore, do I? Karen: Yes, you stay asleep thankfully. It means I can sleep, too. So I would suggest to your spouses, your partner, keep the communication open, and if you think the machine isn't working right, go back and get a recheck. Sometimes you have to have more than one machine until you get it right, too. You have to try this one or try that one, so it's good to encourage your partner, "If you hear me sounding loud again, let me know. Let me know so that I can go and have that problem solved again and have it re-looked at."