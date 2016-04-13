Jenny lives with psoriatic arthritis that causes pain and frustration, but she tries to be a role model for her daughter and stay positive.

Jenny:I'm Jenny. I have psoriatic arthritis and this is a day in my life. I had horrible pain and I didn't understand where it was coming from because I didn't have any injuries. And then, I had a cut on the bottom of my foot, but the cut wasn't healing, so I started to go to a dermatologist. She gave me some creams and the cream just made things better for a day and it would flare up worse. The hardest part is to find the right doctor. Once I found the right doctor, within two seconds, he said, "You have psoriatic arthritis." When I try and get out of bed in the morning, the reason it takes me so long is because when I haven't moved, all of my joints get stiff. I feel everything just creaking. It's the pain that happens as those joints are opening up. It's hard to motivate to get moving, but at the same time, not moving is the worst thing you can do for this disease. And psoriasis on my foot makes walking difficult. It's a very counterintuitive thing. Because all of my joints hurt, including my jaw, I'm mostly on a liquid diet. I'm very embarrassed of the lifestyle changes I had to make to accommodate the psoriatic arthritis and especially because it is this invisible disease. People look at me and they say, "You look fine." It's frustrating and scary. Mentally preparing myself to do this part of my morning, which is the showering and teeth brushing. Showering, it's a chore. It's that getting in the shower means bending down and turning on that faucet, stepping in, holding my arms up. The water goes on. It's like I'm being punched in the back. When a doctor asks me, "When were you first diagnosed with arthritis?" I have to pull out this binder, which is just my medical history from age 15 to 22. Just managing my psoriatic arthritis is such a full time job. I'm just realizing that it's time to fill this thing up again. And then before I know it, these bottles are empty and then I have to get back on the phone with all these doctor's offices. It's just this cycle where you're chasing your tail. Norman Marcus, MD:Hi, Jenny. Jenny:How are you? Norman Marcus, MD:How are you doing? Jenny:Well, what happens is a tooth cracks and then the psoriasis flares on my hands and on my foot. Norman Marcus, MD:This is a histamine response. The pain and the stress have sort of stimulated everything in your body. Jenny:Walking becomes really painful because one step and this thing cracks open. It's fleeting, so I was only using the front part of my foot. I've had two stress fractures because I can't use the back of my foot. Norman Marcus, MD:Let me talk to your rheumatologist and then we'll be in touch to figure out what our next steps are. Hope:Hey, mom. Jenny:Hi. Hope:Hi. Jenny:How was your day? Hope:It was good. Jenny:The first time I took the injection I was horrified. My daughter got involved. She was like, "Okay. You can do it." Hope:I never want her to feel like she's lonely. 1, 2, 3, 4... Jenny:It made the pain so much less of an issue. Hope:9, 10. I always think, "Is Mom going to be okay?" I always think the worst is going to happen while I'm gone. So I don't like leaving because I like staying with her to make sure she's okay. Jenny:The doctor was saying it runs in families. Knowing that she could potentially have this, I need to be an example for her that it's going to be okay.