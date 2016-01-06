Living with sensitive skin can be uncomfortable and difficult, but you can find relief—it’s all about finding what works for your skin.

Aleidy: Take care of yourself, not only on the outside with moisturizers, but also from the inside out. Drink a lot of water. Try to figure out what foods trigger your skin to become irritated, and also avoid harsh fabrics and detergents. Aleidy: I had go through a whole trial and error of trying different moisturizers that were more gentle on my skin. I saw a dermatologist, and he recommended a fragrant-free moisturizer and a mild soap. Jessica: Coconut oil was really what I heard was kind of the best thing. No sulfates. No parabens. Really, any product that I put on my skin, I try to keep it as natural and organic as possible. Antoinette: I just cake my face full of petroleum jelly. It's like a mask for me, and I go to sleep with it. Aleidy: I prevent my skin from becoming dry, so when I come out of the shower, I moisturize right away. Jessica: I really try to limit what my makeup use is just because I think that I break out when I put too much makeup on. Aleidy: I also avoid very rough fabrics, and not too much sun exposure. Antoinette: Ever since I switched detergent, my skin is so much better now. Before, I used to use this very harsh detergent that literally broke out my skin the minute I put my shirt on and my pants on. Jessica: When I eat healthier, my whole body feels better, including my skin. Antoinette: Before, I would eat a lot of junk food, and I noticed that I had a lot of dark spots, but now that I eat fresh food, my skin has changed drastically. Aleidy: Hydrate. Drink a lot of water. If you feel very stressed, it can trigger you to have a breakout. Antoinette: One of the things that I do to help me manage my stress is actually working out and doing yoga. Jessica: I take a lot of classes: Zumba, Pilates, spin. Aleidy: It helps my pores open up when you're sweating. It's good to sweat out, to sweat it out. Jessica: My skin glows and feels so much better. Aleidy: As I've gotten older, it's actually better because I am more careful about my skin. I've been through so many different treatments that I know now what works for my skin, and I know triggers, what to avoid, how to prevent my skin from becoming irritated in the first place.