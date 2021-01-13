Caring for someone with Parkinson’s can be difficult in many ways. The emotional weight of seeing a loved one’s life change may be hard to bear, but with the support of friends, family, and medical experts, there are many reasons to stay positive.

Natasha:I asked my parents, "How do you stay positive?" And they said to me, "We learn by you." Candice:I take care of my father, who has Parkinson's. I love taking care of him. I really do. What I find most rewarding is the time I get to spend with him. Frank:I am a care partner with my wife, Bonnie. We try to be grateful as much as possible. Sheraine:I am caregiver to my husband who has Parkinson's. I have three beautiful grandchildren. I try to see them every weekend. Just having that to look forward to is what keeps us going. Natasha:I take care of both of my parents who have Parkinson's. I'm always coming to them with, "Hey, look at this article I read. Or check this out, watch this video. Or you could get involved in this group. Or be a part of a clinical study." Dr. Kara Wyant:We are constantly doing research to look for something that will change the course of Parkinson's disease, to slow it down or to stop it, but also to completely understand it and know who's going to get it and why. And we constantly need volunteers. And a lot of my patients have really found that to be a source of pride, and that they have donated their time and their effort to other patients and that they're helping people in the future. Dr. Lynda Nwabuobi:I think it's important to have a community with people who are going through the same thing as you. There's so many support groups out there. I encourage my patients to talk to their family, to talk to their friends about this diagnosis. This is one big way that you're going to be able to manage this journey. Sheraine:I'm very involved in some support groups. And also, my husband does a lot of classes through various different Parkinson's programs. And I think it's really good to keep as much involved as possible. Candice:I try to include my friends with my dad. I'm like, "Come over. We're going to have some dinner and drinks." And we all get around Dad, we're laughing and talking with him. And we just try to keep that going. Natasha:Just scheduling days of the week where I can devote more time to reorganizing things in their home that can make their lives feel more independent, to make them feel empowered. The challenge and the reward is finding a problem, and then finding a solution. Candice:Yeah, I definitely agree. I love when I find something. I'm like, "Dad, look. We did it." Natasha:Right. Yeah. Candice:Yeah, like, "look, we did it!" Natasha:You're like, "Yeah, Dad. You could do this thing and you're all set." Candice:Yeah. Frank:I have a thing I'm looking at right now. It says, "Life is too important to be taken seriously." That's Oscar Wilde. So we try like heck to use humor as much as we can, to make as many jokes as we can. No, it doesn't mean that we don't think that Parkinson's or anything else that's going on in life isn't serious. But at the same time, if we can be lighthearted and joke around with each other, we find it extremely helpful.