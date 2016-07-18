Many people feel like opioid-induced constipation is not a serious enough problem to bring to their doctor. These experts explain that there’s a lot you can do to treat OIC—and doing so can prevent complications and greatly improve your quality of life.

Dorothy H.: The fear with the opioids often is that they're going to get constipated, that they're going to get dependent on the opioids, that they're not going to have a good quality of life. Beth Warren: There are a lot of myths associated with it, and one most common that I experience as a dietitian is that diet and foods have nothing to do with it. And they have everything to do with it. Dorothy H.: Sometimes people think, "These opiates, they're so powerful. What's a little bit of water going to do? What are some vegetables going to do? It doesn't seem powerful enough." It's very powerful. Dr. Siddiqui: OIC is one of the most common things that you see with opioids. Paul: A lot of people don't realize it's an actual condition of taking your pain meds. Dr. Erber: It probably happens anywhere from 40 to 50% of those taking opiates. Beth Warren: It's not something that people need to be living with the way ... the status quo. Dr. Siddiqui: Don't wait to contact your provider. It's better to contact them sooner rather than later, because there are a lot of different treatment options available. Dr. Moore: The question should always be, you know, well, what can I expect? What are the unwanted effects? Sam: Don't be hesitant to discuss your pain, even if it's in a place that might embarrass you. Paul: So you need to talk about that, because it can be treated, and you don't have to be afraid to talk about it. Dr. Erber: The biggest issue in individuals taking opiates is that, you know, when this goes either, a) unrecognized, or b) they don't report it. Dr. Moore: What if one just ignores the constipation, a week goes by and you are still bloated? Dr. Siddiqui: The patient can have fecal impaction. Dr. Patel: That can be dealt with by manual disimpaction at an ER visit, or even surgical intervention. Dr. Dorette: Constipation is constipation. What causes the constipation, however, is where it differs. Dr. Patel: There's an overlap between traditional functional constipation and opioid-induced constipation in that there are harder stools, more straining, difficulty in terms of abdominal distention. However, in opioid-induced constipation, you can get a different type of symptoms. Dr. Dorette: They may be experiencing some amount of nausea. They may be having cramping. Dr. Patel: Vomiting and gastric reflux. Dr. Erber: It's something that usually happens pretty early on, will be present for the duration of that therapy. Dr. Patel: If traditional methods to alleviate constipation such as increasing fiber intake or hydration are not enough, we need to kind of step it up and introduce prescription targeted therapy. Dorothy H.: I like to tell people, "You're really empowered to make these changes."