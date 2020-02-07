Four people living with multiple sclerosis share how turning to loved ones for support has made a huge impact in their lives.

Marni:Words to describe multiple sclerosis for me are frustration. Jesse:Humbling. Ann Marie:Unpredictable. Moyna:Depleting. Marni:The unknown. Jesse:Eye-opening. Ann Marie:Inconvenience. Marni:Patience. Moyna:Empowering. Jesse:Liberating. Ann Marie:It's hard to really put just one word to what MS is. Jesse:Early on, when I was in the hospital, somebody said to me, "Listen, this is real. This is what you're dealing with for the rest of your life. So you have two choices: you could either get depressed and go down that path and give up on life, or you can play the hand that you're dealt and make the best of it." Ann Marie:Absolutely. Jesse:And that's what I choose to do. Ann Marie:There's some days you wake up and MS is doing what MS does. And you get into that place and space of darkness and hopelessness. Just trying to shake yourself out of that, it's hard. Moyna:It's very hard. Ann Marie:But we do it. Moyna:It's very hard. Marni:I just try to take this one day at a time and to really appreciate the days where I feel good. Jesse:I've taken up mindfulness meditation, where they teach you that staying in the present and not letting your mind drift to what could possibly happen or memories of what your life was. I think if you just focus on what's in front of you and the present, you can control your stress levels. Marni:Getting MS, silver linings, has introduced me to a plethora of people I never knew, has taught me to take care of myself, has taught me how to slow down. Sometimes I think, "Was I meant to get this illness maybe to help other people because I'm so open about it?" Moyna:I started talking about MS because I felt so alone, I wasn't seeing anyone that looked like me. And now, I've built that into a new position. Now, I'm a social media editor. And I don't think I would've had that if I didn't get MS. And now, I just love life a lot more. Jesse:The support system surrounding MS, I think that is- Ann Marie:That's the key. Jesse:When I first got diagnosed, I went into the hospital and I literally did not want parents or relatives that were there to leave the room. I couldn't be alone. And they were there for the entire stay in my hospital. Someone was there every day. Marni:To this day, my mother is my number one advocate. And you're talking about the support system, to have an advocate besides yourself is so important. Moyna:My son and my husband helps to keep me hopeful. My husband is such a support. He'll deal with the household stuff. He'll advocate for me at doctors. No one can say a bad word about me, even if there should be a bad word said. And my friends and my family and everyone's been so supportive. Ann Marie:My best friend, she was totally instrumental in my healing process. You have to look at it from the angle of you're not alone. Thinking, "I, I, I. Oh, my God. I have MS," in that journey of meeting people and recognizing that it's really we, it became wellness instead of just illness. Marni:I like that. Ann Marie:All part of that journey.