Chuck the Diabetes Support Dog helps Morgan stay healthy and avoid dangerously low blood sugar–and looks pretty cute doing it.

Transcript close

Morgan: I have been diabetic for 31 years and I'm coming up on 32 years. I've had more episodes of hypoglycemia than I can keep track of, which is why I'm so lucky to be able to have my diabetic alert dog, Chuck. Morgan: The way that Chuck works is, with diabetes, there is a chemical reaction going on in your body when you're having a high blood sugar or a low blood sugar. Because he's got a super nose, he picks up on the scent of those chemical reactions. Morgan: So I was working late one night. My boss kept getting waylaid, but I had run out of food, and I was starting to go low. All the alarms were blaring. Chuck was being persistent, and he finally said, "Oh, I'm sorry. I should've gotten dinner. You can go home now." I grabbed my stuff and I started walking. I somehow made it onto the train. I didn't live very far from there, it was only about six stops. Guess I closed my eyes. I think there was only one individual on the subway, and he kind of gave me a side-eye glance, thinking like I was possibly drunk. And I was in fact having a low blood sugar. Morgan: You show the same symptoms. If you're drunk, it's very similar to being hypoglycemic. And I thought I had just blinked my eyes, and then all of a sudden, we were four stops into the ride. Chuck was pulling on my arm, trying to wake me up, and luckily, he knows his stops. He pulled me out and then he walked me home, and I collapsed in the doorway when my husband opened the door, because I couldn't get the key in the lock, because my vision was so bad and my coordination was so off. Morgan: Honestly, you're not thinking rationally. Like I didn't take a car that night. I should have. I need to have backups for my backups. At the time, I thought I had enough food in the office, and it turns out I didn't. Morgan: I couldn't imagine life without him. Couldn't imagine our family without him. He's like my early warning and accountability system. He's been 20 to 30 minutes ahead of both fingerstick and continuous glucose monitoring in terms of alerting me to my blood sugar changing. Unlike all my machines, he does not have a snooze button, so I have to treat my blood sugar immediately. Otherwise, it's a 70-pound dog jumping on top of you. Morgan: There've been one or two days where I have gotten frustrated and just screamed, "Can I just have one easy day?" I have not had a day of unicorn blood sugars, ever. A unicorn is a perfect 100 blood sugar. Most recently, I had a day where I was in range 96% of the day. I don't think I'll ever get to 100%, but just going to roll with it. Morgan: This isn't easy, but you can make it through. It doesn't mean you have to put off any of your life goals. You can still be an athlete if you want to. You can still be an actor, a singer, a dancer. Don't let diabetes take you away from what you want to achieve with your life. It's just something extra you have to roll with.