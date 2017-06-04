After a heart attack, cardiac rehab is a crucial step in beginning your new heart-healthy life. Here, heart attack survivors and doctors share what to expect.

Transcript close

Dr. Lee Marcus: How did you know you were having a heart attack? Beth: I didn't. Beth: I was at work. I was nauseous, dizzy, and my pain was majority in my back. Juan: I felt a sharp pain in my chest. I broke out into a sweat. Peter: I felt like I was going to pass out. Some pain kind of radiating up through my neck. Kevin: I was out on a bike ride. I started having severe chest pain. Spread to my shoulder, my left arm, my left jaw. Sharon: I had lower back pain and I equated it to being back spasms. Juan: Then the EMT arrived. And they were like, "You know, mister, I don't think this is a heart attack." Well, if it's not a heart attack, then I'll wait it out. The next morning, the burning is still very intense in my heart. Kevin: So I drove myself to the emergency room. And when you walk into the emergency room and you say chest pains and shortness of breath, you go to the front of the line. Juan: The nurse behind the desk was like, "Are you crazy? You're lucky you're alive." Kevin: They run all the tests, EKG. They draw blood. They said, "You're not going home today. You're actually having a heart attack now." Sharon: It completely blew my mind. I couldn't understand how I had a heart attack. A person who goes to the gym and that eats healthy. Kevin: 90 minutes after I left the house that morning, I'm in the cardiac catheter lab with my hero, my cardiologist, who did find a torn artery. Peter: One of my major arteries was blocked, so I needed a stent. Kevin: There was a lot of mental wrestling with what exactly was going on. Did my body betray me? How do I deal with this? Juan: You need to realize that your body may feel strong, like your arms and legs, but your heart took a major hit. Beth: I did cardiac rehab for six months, and it was the best exercise and informative program that I've ever done in my life and I learned so much from it. Dr. Lee Marcus: The value of cardiac rehab is equivalent to the effect of medications, lowering risk 25 to 30% of having a second heart attack. Beth: That's what I've heard. Kevin: When you go to cardiac rehab, they have classes, and they're teaching you proper nutrition, exercise. They're trying to get you to change all these behaviors that may have led to your heart attack. Peter: That was really the beginning of a change in my lifestyle. I exercise. I watch my diet. I take my medicine, my medications diligently. Sharon: Knowing what I can and cannot do is extremely important. Juan: It gave me a sense of where the limit is. When I would work out on my own, I had a sense of when I was pushing too much. Peter: I started to feel much better, stronger. I don't feel any fear. Sharon: Because I know the signs of a heart attack, I can act quicker. Juan: And I'm not wasting time. In a weird way, this heart attack has been like a new beginning for me. Kevin: We can't really change what just happened. What we can do is learn from it and adapt and move forward.