Linette Roungchun shares the challenges of growing up with eczema as a child of immigrants, and explains how the condition affects all aspects of her life.

Having a condition like this is like adding another part-time job or even a full-time job, depending on how severe your condition is. And I wish that there wasn't such a shame over that I've been living with a severe condition known as eczema and/or atopic dermatitis since I was three years old. I grew up with, you know, a family that, you know, as soon as I reacted to something and got itchy to something, they did wonder why. But usually it was here, pop a Benadryl. It's fine. Everyone has... gets itchy sometimes, instead of really trying to find what was wrong. To be fair, my parents did do what they could as far as what they knew and as far as taking me to specialized doctors. But usually people would just kind of brushes it off as, oh it's just eczema. It's just a rash. It's just something that can go away . And it just was frustrating because that was literally my whole life. And now we're slowly discovering that it's obviously not just that, that there's a root cause and that we're still trying to find out what that is. As a child of immigrants, there's an unspoken understanding that, you know, they worked so hard to come here to America and they sacrificed so much. And we are expected to achieve a lot. And so in that regard, we just have to push through. For me it was very difficult to try to live a normal life while navigating such a difficult diagnosis. Unfortunately, I find that there is such a cultural shame when it comes to disabilities or even skin conditions which are disabilities, depending on how severe you have it. And I grew up in a place where hard work was valued, of course, and there was really no sick days. But even then, I couldn't lead a normal life. I tried. I really tried really hard. I wish someone would have told me that this was a disability. And I wish someone would have told me that it's okay. it's really difficult. I do feel that there needs to be some forgiveness and some understanding when it comes to people with disabilities. And instead of being looked down upon and hidden from their family and and not talking about it much, I feel like we should have an open conversation, talk about it more, and be open to knowing that, you know, none of us are perfect and having a condition like this or a disability doesn't make you any less of a human being. It's just part of the human experience. And for us to just learn together and to move forward together instead of leaving someone behind and not giving them the tools and resources that they need to succeed because of their disability.