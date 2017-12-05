Marissa Thomas shares her experiences navigating the healthcare system as a Black woman with breast cancer.

Definitely be an advocate for yourself. Don't hesitate to ask certain questions. You can always push back and ask questions in a way that's not combative and it's just in your delivery. Your delivery has to be with care and love, but firm. Especially when you're talking to your care team. So when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, My experience being a Black woman and having doctors listen to me was interesting. Doctors at first wouldn't listen to any of my concerns. Like I had called in to say that I felt that I was dehydrated and I wanted to come in and get fluids and that was dismissed. Or just some of the type of questions that I was asking about my care ... like, so if I decide to not take this medication, what would be the side effects or what would be my risk of reoccurrence? Once I had told them that I came with the background of healthcare and I knew exactly what I was talking about, then they switched and their whole demeanor and how they treated me was different. But that shouldn't have to be the reason why things change. All patients, no matter what their race is, no matter what their background is, should be able to receive the same care all across the board. I did push the envelope and ask certain questions and ask them to answer certain things for me. And if they couldn't get those answers to me, I demanded that they find them. Once I did that, then they treated me differently. As a Person of Color looking for healthcare providers, you know, we always want to get a healthcare provider, actually, who looks like us, right? If you live in an area or you're close to an area where that's not necessarily an option for you, some of the things that I would suggest is what is their bedside manner? Do they listen to all of your concerns? Do they ask you, do you have any more questions? And do they take the time to not only answer your questions, but to listen to any of your concerns that you have? For example, I went to the doctor today. It was a new doctor that I've seen. And the one thing that I loved about her is she kept asking me, okay, did you ask all of your questions that you came here to ask? And I said, oh, I was just getting ready to ask you something, but it just left. For those who are diagnosed with breast cancer, chemo brain – still have it. And she actually sat there with me until the question came back. And I said, oh, I remember what I was going to ask you and asked her that question and she answered it. If you feel like your provider is not listening to you, find another care provider to give you your care. At the end of the day, we are paying for our care. And you do want the best care.