Matt talks about the challenges of living with Crohn's disease.

In seventh grade is when I first noticed my stomach pain. I got real constipated. It probably lasted four or five days and you'd go to the bathroom, and it hurt. It was something I really hadn't experienced before. Stomachaches started happening, bottom pain kicked in. I eventually went to the doctor, and the doctor diagnosed me with Crohn's disease. I used to hate going to the bathroom. I used to hate eating even, just because I knew, inevitably, if you eat, then you have to go to the bathroom, and I associated that with pain, and that kind of all drove me downhill because when you don't eat, you don't hydrate, and eventually all that just builds on each other, and you just get sicker and sicker. Going into high school, I was 80 pounds walking in. I was like five foot, 80 pounds, real small. I begged my mom not to make me go. I sat in the car, and I cried, and I was like, "Don't make me go." And eventually I just did it. Sophomore year in high school, I remember being real healthy. I started playing golf, occupy my time. I started working out again. I looked pretty healthy. Inevitably, like as soon as I'm healthy, eventually it's a downturn again. And so I'd be back in the hospital and just repeat the process over and over again. I got the [ostomy] bag summer before my senior year in high school, and that was when things were at its worst. I was in the bathroom nine, 10 times a day. I wasn't going to school because I couldn't make it. I'd wake up, I'd go to the bathroom. I'm in pain. I go back, lay in my bed. I was just throwing up everything, pooping it out. I mean water wasn't even staying down. So I got so dehydrated. Doctor took one look at me and it was like, "You need to go to the hospital." And I mean, at that point, I had no choice. I'd been putting off the surgery for years and years because I didn't want to do it. Before I know it, I'm getting surgery. Wake up. I have it. Part of my intestines just sticking out of my stomach. Just an inch. Not much at all. And poop actually flows out of it, just at a constant daily, all the time, and that's why you have the bag because the bag just collects all the poop, and then when it gets full, like sometimes it's puffing out of my stomach a little bit, and I'll get self-conscious. I'll think people can see it. So I have to go the bathroom and empty it, and it's just another thing. It's like, okay, instead of flossing, floss, Listerine, brush your teeth, change the bag. It's just another step. I started playing golf again. At first, I really didn't like it too much. I'd just do it to occupy my time, but eventually it grew into a love and a passion for it. I can go out there by myself and have a blast. I wish someone told me to just pick your head up and keep walking, keep going because yes, this disease, it brings you down. It's hard. But really I feel like I'm tougher and stronger and more confident than anybody out there just because I know I've been through pain. People complain about a stubbed toe. It's just a stubbed toe, you know? It's nothing bad. The pain you go through on a daily basis, it makes you who you are.