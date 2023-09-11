The key to managing COPD is planning. From meals to laundry to shopping, small adjustments can make living with COPD more manageable.

How do people practically manage their life with COPD? It all comes down to certain things: planning, you want to kind of plan ahead when you're going to do something, whatever it is around the house, whether it's meals, whether it's laundry, whether it's grocery shopping. You have to plan ahead for when you can do that. Certain times of the day, you may have more energy, times when it may be less crowded. Prioritizing--you want to figure out what's most important. Is it that important to have all my laundry ironed perfectly? You don't have to iron everything; you buy certain clothes. You want to figure out what's the most important. Certain things are more difficult. Dusting: some people like to dust and it's hard to reach things, so you want to use an extended-handle duster--that type of device that attaches--to dust, because sometimes even the dust can cause people to have breathing difficulties. So the type of products that you get for doing the basic things for taking care of your household, you have to be careful with that. Practical matters in the kitchen is one thing that you want to look at. Patients tend to do things based on what they've always done in the past. And so when you start to get more short of breath doing things, you keep everything the same, but maybe your cereal that you eat every day is set up at a lower shelf and so you get short of breath reaching it. Or at the other end of the kitchen, away from the milk and where the bowls are. So sometimes what you have to do is reorganize your kitchen so you can reach things easier, so you don't get as short of breath doing those things. Sometimes it's even a matter of, when you're fixing your meal, setting everything on a waist-high shelf that you can reach and get easily. Some people even put their things on carts so that they can wheel them around a little bit, if it's plates, if it's whatever, so that it makes it easier, instead of moving back and forth all the time to get things. So simple things that help somebody around their bedroom even are just when you get up in the morning, instead of walking around your bed and making it, you make the other half while you're laying in it. And then you just work your way up and make your side so your bed's made, just that simply. People use straps. People use different things to pull. They arrange their room in a way that's easy to get things when they get up in the morning. We have some patients who get very short of breath when they get up in the morning. It's a big thing because when you go from lying down to sitting up, you're working, you're breathing hard, and some people reach right away for their nebulizer. So they'll keep everything they need relatively close. So even the phone, a cell phone, different things like that, the remote control, so they can not reach all over, grabbing. So different things like that are what we use to try to help them with their shortness of breath.