La diabetes puede ser peligrosa pero, con la ayuda de tu médico, puedes aprender a controlarla y vivir plenamente. En estas historias escucharás cómo algunos pacientes aprendieron a reconocer sus síntomas y a controlar su diabetes.

Transcript close

[MÚSICA AMENA] Algo que aprendí con los doctores es de que uno empieza a conocer su cuerpo. Yo aprendí a conocer mi cuerpo cuando sé que estoy yendo al baño frecuentemente, cuando sé que siento mucha sed, cuando sé que tengo ganas de dormir y dormir, sé que mi azúcar está elevada. Una anécdota especifica es que estábamos en un restaurante con varios amigos y tenía muchas ganas de ir al baño cada 5 o 10 minutos, era muy raro. Y al día siguiente, que era un lunes, fui a checarme con mi doctora y sí, dicho y hecho, me dijo, tienes síntomas de diabetes. Vamos a hacerte unos exámenes. En el caso mío, a mí me diagnosticaron diabetes tipo 2 hace más o menos 20 años atrás. El problema empieza cuando hace 20 años yo comienzo a tener un dolor en la espalda muy fuerte, como que un nervio que me jalaba y me jalaba de la parte trasera hasta el lado del estómago. Comencé a ir a muchos especialistas y uno, otro, pero nunca pensé en ir a un endocrinólogo o alguien especialista en diabetes. Y al final, terminé yendo a un doctor de medicina general y el me dijo, lo que tú tienes es una neuropatía diabética. La verdad al principio cuando me dijeron, sí me dio mucho miedo porque, obviamente, no conocía todavía mucho sobre la enfermedad, cómo tratarla. Había escuchado porque mi abuelita en muchos años falleció por complicaciones de diabetes, por cosas en su riñón. Entonces, inmediatamente en cuanto me dijeron eso, fue como que, me voy a morir. No, me dio mucho miedo. Y, entonces, lo primero que hice fue dejar todo. Dejar sodas, dejar azúcares, dejar grasas. Y bajé de peso muy, muy rápido. Sí, me sentí muy triste, pero puse fuerza de voluntad y dije, mi enfermedad no me va a vencer. Hay formas de tratarla y si tú le pones ganas indica y te acostumbras a una vida más saludable, a una alimentación más saludable, vas a poder salir adelante. Y, bueno, agradezco mucho al doctor que habló conmigo porque a la vez me dio mucha educación en cómo afectaba la alimentación y los ejercicios, la necesidad que había de hacerlos. A mí lo primero que me dijo el doctor fue la dieta, fue cambiar radicalmente mi manera de comer que estaba muy mal. Y de ahí, bueno, me recetó pastillas orales para estar tomando 3 veces al día después de cada comida y me recetaron insulina. Pues, yo uso mucho mi experiencia como ejemplo para otras personas que sé que tienen diabetes y que están empezando a sentir síntomas. Lo primero que les digo es, no esperes hasta que sea muy tarde. Porque a veces uno tiene esa mentalidad de que, oh, es que ir al doctor aquí en Estados Unidos es muy caro, especialmente si no tienes aseguranza. Sí, me sentí muy triste, pero puse fuerza de voluntad y dije, mi enfermedad no me va a vencer. Hay formas de tratarla y si tú le pones ganas.