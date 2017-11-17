Three patients who have treated cancer with immunotherapy discuss their experiences.

Transcript close

Crispin: Hi. My name is Crispin. I was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. Michael: I'm Michael. I was diagnosed with cancer. Leta: I was first diagnosed in May of 2013. They determined it was melanoma. Crispin: I had these odd, crippling chest pains that went on for months on end, like, out of nowhere, I'd have what I thought was a heart attack. I went to go see doctors thinking it was some kind of heart problem or pulmonary problem. Michael: He came out after I had woken up, and he sat down next to me. I kept thinking, doctors don't sit down next to you. This isn't boding well. Crispin: I went through tons of tests, only to realize there were actually, in fact, tumors inside of my chest. It was metastatic melanoma, which is somewhere between a late stage 3, early stage 4 metastasized melanoma. Michael: You really didn't need to be a physician to recognize the ulcerated tumor as being cancerous. Leta: Take a step back and take a deep breath. Give it some space, because it's so terrifying, and it's so easy to rush in to treatment. Crispin: For two days, I was sad and I cried more than I will probably cry in my life combined moving forward. I was more angry than anything. I let that anger drive me. Leta: The first treatment option that I was given was surgery to remove the large tumor. Crispin: Two was chemo, and obviously the rates that they give you for chemo survival of this kind of thing are scary. Michael: Unfortunately for myself after five treatments, I was really starting to wonder what was going to kill me first: was it going to be the cancer, or was it going to be the chemotherapy? Crispin: And then three was the trial. Michael: He presented this possibility of something called immunotherapy. Crispin: I got my first infusion of the immunotherapies. I walked out of the hospital that night and I felt totally normal. Michael: The trial was a year long, so it was every other week. I would go down and have an infusion. Crispin: After a while, though, I was warned of this up front: the immunotherapies don't know if they're attacking good or bad things. You just hope they're attacking the bad things with the good. After two infusions, my liver got so bad, they pulled me off of infusion number three and number four. But they still scanned me, and the results were pretty strong, even with just two infusions. Michael: The best part of it was that after three months, they weren't finding the cancer any longer that had been in my liver. Crispin: He told me in my last checkup in November that I'm probably going to be able to live a normal life. Leta: I have had clean scans for almost three years now. Crispin: Part of it's just knowing what is out there, because you think chemo the minute you hear cancer. And it's not that anymore for a lot of advanced diseases. Leta: The most important thing that I learned was that it's okay to also ask for help. Knowing that all those people were rooting for me and my family made a world of difference. Crispin: Get on the phone. Call somebody who might know something more than you do. Michael: Be an advocate for yourself. Don't just necessarily sit back and let the doctor lead you from one thing to the next, but be aware of what they're doing and why they're doing it. Crispin: Everyone says it, it's kind of cliché, but just keep living your life however you can. Michael: One of the things I want to give people is a little bit of hope. Don't immediately think the worst. Try to be optimistic about it.