Women today have more birth control options than ever before, from pills to IUDs to condoms to gels. Learn from these healthcare professionals about how they help women choose the right birth control for them.

Dr. Amy Brenner:The conversation about contraceptive options is definitely a lot longer now than it used to be and it's really exciting because there's so many options for women to choose from for birth control. Dr. Vanessa Parisi:When making a recommendation to a patient about birth control, I have to consider the individual patient, what their fertility goals are, what their menstrual cycle is like. And as a woman myself, I know what I think about when I choose a birth control. So I want to make sure that the patients have all the options that are safe for them, and then let them choose and advocate for themselves. Dr. Amy Brenner:In the hormonal aspect of birth control, probably everybody knows about the pill because I think that was one of the very first options. Dr. Vanessa Parisi:There are estrogen- and progesterone-containing pills, those are combined oral contraceptives. There are progesterone-only containing pills. Casey-Ann Collins:We also have the transdermal hormonal patch. There's also the vaginal ring as well as a hormonal rod. Dr. Vanessa Parisi:And there's a progesterone-containing injection that's given every three months. There's also progesterone-containing intrauterine devices. And in the United States, there are four varieties that are used, that last for different lengths of time. Dr. Amy Brenner:The other category for contraception are non-hormonal options for birth control. Casey-Ann Collins:One example would be the intrauterine device, specifically the copper IUD. We have barrier methods such as male and female condoms, as well as diaphragms. Dr. Amy Brenner:In fact, there's a new gel that women can apply with each episode of intercourse. Casey-Ann Collins:Some of the factors that I consider when making recommendations for birth control include age, lifestyle. Dr. Vanessa Parisi:If you're not going to be able to take a pill every day, you should say it. We want your birth control to be successful. We want you to be protected. Casey-Ann Collins:I try to make my patients feel as comfortable as possible. Though I'm a medical professional, I like to be real down to earth so they feel comfortable to ask those questions, those myths, or rumors that friends and family may have told them about birth control. So I just really try to create an environment that's very comfortable for my patients, kind of like girl talk. Dr. Vanessa Parisi:Women need to be able to trust their gynecologist. I always say if you can't trust your gynecologist, who can you trust? Our job as physicians is to really make sure that you're well taken care of and we're giving you the safest method, but also that's making you happiest and most comfortable.