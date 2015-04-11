Severe asthma can be difficult to manage, but once you find the right treatment and lifestyle strategies, you can keep symptoms under control. Learn from severe asthma patients and experts about living a full life with severe asthma.

Trent: It's far more uncomfortable now when I have a severe asthma episode. If you've ever known what it's like to just naturally breathe without thinking about it, when you have to pay attention and think about it, it feels like you're being smothered. Dr. Parikh: Hi, I'm Dr. Chiti Parikh. Severe asthma is a chronic lung condition characterized by inflammation in the airways. We're here with two patients today. We'll discuss their stories and what works for them and doesn't. John: My life has changed drastically because of asthma. Two years ago I was very heavy. I was over 500 pounds because of steroids, because of asthma. I had a near death experience. I let my asthma get out of control. I stopped taking my medicine and I had a huge asthma attack in my house. EMS gets to my house and they say, "I'm sorry. No one here is ALS certified." So they couldn't give me epinephrine. Basically, I had a paramedic look at me dead in the eye as I'm code blue and say, "I'm really sorry." Trent: Oh that's crazy. Dr. Michaud: Oh my goodness. John: Yeah. Dr. Parikh: Oh my god. John: And I was in the back of an ambulance for five minutes on the way to the hospital, just praying and pleading that I would get a second chance. I got there and thank god, you know, everything worked out well. Dr. Parikh: Mm-hmm (affirmative). John: And I took that opportunity to better my health, and I lost the weight. And I've noticed a night and day difference with my asthma. Dr. Michaud: I think having a very significant event is often life changing. With a significant event, it's in a teachable moment, but you have to take that opportunity and sit down and say, "Listen, you know what, you really could have died." Trent: As a kid, nobody took it seriously. And as an adult, it finally got my attention. And once I started seriously taking my medicine on a regular basis, I made sure I got a really good asthma doctor and that made a huge difference. The more I invested in taking my health seriously, the better I got. Dr. Michaud: Get a really good doctor but then listen to what they have to say. Compliance is the key to success with asthma control. Dr. Parikh: John, what does it feel like when you're having an asthma attack? John: It's like the whole world is on top of my chest and you just can't catch your breath. And nothing you do can, you know, get air into you. Trent: You're thinking about it. Dr. Parikh: Yeah. Trent: You don't think about breathing. John: But when you're going through an attack that's all you're thinking about. Trent: It's terrifying and if it's at night, whatever sleep you've got is gone. Dr. Michaud: You know, when you think about severe asthma, you also have to think about, what are the things in the environment that are actually probably triggering the asthma more frequently? John: Going over someone's house and them having a pet, or you know, dampness in a room. Anything is a trigger I've learned. Trent: I'll go to a house and I'll not know that they have a cat. And they're like, "Oh are you feeling it?" And it's like, it could be really bad or it could be nothing. John: I lived through parts of my life where I sheltered myself, and I stood home, and I stood inside but eventually enough is enough. And you know, what are you gonna do? You can't let asthma hold you back.