Alopecia isn’t just about losing hair; it’s also about losing a version of yourself. If you’re living with alopecia, you’re not alone, and support is crucial. Learn from the experiences of people with alopecia as they share how they rediscovered their confidence and self-love.

Sarah: I had long, thick, dense, wavy hair. So there was a lot of, "Okay. Well, what will I look like? How will I present to other people?" I'm just getting to the point where I'm still learning to recognize myself in the mirror. Ava: I found a little bald patch along my ponytail line, and it wasn't until six months later that I started noticing receding part line, and I found other patches.I think when I was diagnosed, I was in denial, in the sense that I wanted to carry on like nothing was happening and just ignore it, but at the end of the day, I was going to the dermatologist every three weeks getting injections. It was always on my mind; it was really consuming. Erin: I was 10 years old, and I was taking off makeup after a play, and I thought it was funny I had no eyebrows; I thought I'd pulled all my eyebrows out. And then I noticed that I didn't have hair here, all around my head, and my parents brought me to a dermatologist.The first time I ever wore a wig, I was really stressed about it and clutching to the last few hairs. And then I wore a wig, and I was like, "Wow, this feels amazing." I went to a bar and got three guys' numbers in one hour. It was just like, "This is it." Burgandy: I would wake up with lots of hair on my pillow. I'd put my hand on my head and come out with just clumps. My beautiful, thick, curly hair started getting thin.I was like, "Well, let me find a salon to shave it down." Because it was just coming out so randomly. They shaved my hair down to this little fro, and that made me feel awful. So I went in the shower, took a razor, shaved it, boo-hoo cried, boo-hoo cried, boo-hoo cried; got out of the shower, the medicine cabinet's right there, and I'm like... Oh. Oh, hey. Anja: Who is she? Burgandy: Right. Like, "Damn, I look good." Anja: I found out when I was getting my hair done for prom. She started going through my hair, and I had this really thick, curly hair, and she got to my bald spot, and she goes, "I just want to let you know, I think you might have alopecia." I was very scared and nervous, because I didn't know anything about it, and then my parents were like, "You're going to go get treatment."I felt like I was hiding myself because I kept trying to cover my patches, and that was all I was thinking about. When I shaved my head, that's when all my confidence came back. Sarah: I was riding home on the train; it was a very hot day, and I went to put up my hair into a ponytail, and I felt one small patch. I come home, I actually took a couple cell phone photos, and it was a very clear, full, round circle, and I knew immediately what it was. For me, there was a very clear "before" and "after" in my emotional/mental state, before I shaved and afterward, because before, I was focusing so much on the actual fallout: the hair that I would find all over my pillow and all over my bathroom. That was a constant reminder, and just like you said, I was at the salon, we did the shave, I looked at myself in the mirror, and I was like, "Oh, that's me." That, I think, really transformed my journey into acceptance. Burgandy: It's such a personal journey. No one can make the decision of where you should go with this thing. Anja: Yeah.