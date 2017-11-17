A panel of experts share advice on how to stay positive with a lung cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Sabari: Lung cancer is a tough diagnosis, especially lung cancer that starts in the lung and learns how to travel to another part of the body. We refer to that as stage 4 lung cancer. We're not able to cure stage 4 lung cancer, but we are able to treat it. Dr. Kazmi: We think of it as a chronic disease. You may be able to take breaks from therapies, but the disease is never quite gone, and so we think of it as something we have to contain. Dr. G: When a patient is going through treatment for lung cancer, I think the most important thing to keep in mind is mentally to stay positive. Dr. Rohs: I think the best way to stay mentally strong is actually to be vulnerable. When you come to a diagnosis like lung cancer, it's really important for you to utilize all of the resources available to you. Dr. Sabari: It's important to talk to your family and friends. Dr. Kazmi: I suggest patients see support groups or individual therapy. Sometimes talking with family is not enough. Dr. Lackey: I do tell patients they need to be as active as possible. Dr. G: Get some exercise if you can. Even light exercise like walking is very good for patients. Dr. Rohs: Eat well-rounded diets. Veggies, fruits, lean meats. Stay well-hydrated. Dr. G: If you need to, consult with a nutritionist. Dr. Lackey: If they're not taking a multivitamin, I ask they start doing that. Dr. Kazmi: It is important to avoid processed foods and a ton of sugar and caffeine. Dr. Lackey: It's very important that patients quit smoking. We don't want them to continue smoking and get another cancer in five years. Dr. Rohs: The healthier you are going into therapy, the healthier you are going to be during and after therapy. Dr. Sabari: The goal of any treatment is so that a patient or a person can get back to do the normal things that they love to do. So having an open line of communication with your physician and the team is critical. Dr. Rohs: Whenever I sit down with a patient to start a new therapy, we talk about the risks, the benefits, the alternatives, and really notably, the side effects that I expect may happen so they can keep an eye out for it. You have to be honest and open with me so I can do the best to care of you. Dr. Lackey: Take a notebook with you. I find that as soon as patients walk out the door, they think of five more questions in the car that they then forget when they call my office when they get home. Dr. Kazmi: Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the country. There is a lot of hope for lung cancer now and other cancers than there's ever been. Dr. Sabari: If you look at the overall survival or how long people live with lung cancer, we're doing better and better. Dr. Lackey: Personally, I hate cancer. So, the day that we can actually have a hundred percent cure for every patient is the day that I can take out that part of my business happily. Dr. Kazmi: I recommend patients always ask a lot of questions of their care team, always try to get a second opinion, and stay on top of their treatment options as best as they can.