After receiving her diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer, Sheila Johnson didn’t create a bucket list – she made a “Diva List.” More than a decade post-diagnosis, she has checked “write a book” and “get a master’s degree” off that list, as well as many more achievements.

Transcript close

I just said, you know, cancer is just not going to stop me from living a life that I've always wanted. I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in December of 2009. I was active duty military when I was diagnosed. The military did retire me medically in November of 2010. For the past 13 years, I've been on this journey of breast cancer. Retiring from the military, first, it was emotional because all I knew was the military. So when I got the call, I’ll never forget it. You know, I'm sitting at my best friend's house in D.C. and I get the call. And he goes, yeah, the medical board approved your retirement and you have to retire in the next 3 to 4 months. So I'm sitting there and I'm crying and my best friend comes up and she's like, what's wrong? And I said, they are, you know, I have to retire. So she looks at me and she said, why are you crying? I'm like, Because, you know, I'm getting out on breast cancer terms. And she said, no, you're not getting out on breast cancer terms. She said, you’re getting out because God wants you to do something else. And she said, you know how many people want to be retired at 43? And I was like, oh, yeah, you're right. And I said, well I'm making me a bucket list. And she was like, no, no, no, bucket list sounds so morbid. She said, make you a diva list. So 13 years ago, I made a diva list and it was like I was rushing through life, rushing through life, because they told me, you know, I might be dead in 3 to 5 years, you know? And, you know, I was like, wait a minute, Sheila, you need to slow down. Just slow down, because I was just doing this and doing that, just being busy. And you know, life don't want us to be busy like that. So I had to slow down. And I just started knocking things off, my, I call it my diva list. You know, I wrote a book which I never thought I would achieve. I even got my master's degree. So I seek out different hobbies, like now, this year I want to try golf and maybe try to play the piano and different things like that. So find your spot and find your niche and find your space that you want to be in and just enjoy the little things, you know, in life. And that's what I've chosen to enjoy, you know, the little things.