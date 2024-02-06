Learn the ins and outs of weight loss so you can stay healthy and feel your best.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Weight Loss 1. About 74% of American adults aged 20 and older are overweight or live with obesity. 2. Obesity can increase your risk of conditions like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. 3. People who aim for gradual, steady weight loss – about 1 to 2 pounds per week – are more likely to keep the weight off. 4. Many people with obesity struggle to lose weight despite staying active and eating a nutritious diet. Shame can play a role in harming their self-confidence. Seeing a doctor to work toward your health goals can help you feel less alone. 5. Along with diet changes and increasing physical activity, medications like GLP-1 receptor agonists may help you lose weight.