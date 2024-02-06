Learn these helpful tips for losing weight and keeping it off, specifically tailored for people of color.

4 Weight Loss Tips for People of Color 1. Look into culturally tailored weight loss programs. A weight loss program typically consists of guidance on diet, exercise, and mental health. These programs may offer diet plans that take into account cultural foods and cooking styles. Studies suggest that participating in culturally tailored weight loss programs can improve one’s ability to lose weight and keep it off. 2. Find doctors you trust. Everyone deserves to partner with a caring, culturally sensitive doctor on their road to weight loss. Some people with obesity or who are overweight feel shamed by the healthcare system. However, there are healthcare professionals out there who can give you the support you need with a caring, understanding touch. If you don’t feel heard or respected by your doctor, don’t settle. Consider finding another physician with whom you feel comfortable and who helps you reach your health goals. 3. Stay active. Regular physical activity can help you lose weight as well as boost your mental health. It can be intimidating to incorporate more physical activity into your day, but small changes can really add up. Start by taking a 5-minute walk. After a few days, make it 10 minutes. Increase gradually until you’re getting at least 150 minutes of activity a week. You might also try swimming at your local pool, signing up for a fitness dance class, or joining a yoga studio. The most important thing is that you find an activity you enjoy. 4. Consider some extra help. If you need some extra assistance with weight loss, resources are available. Your doctor may be able to prescribe a medication to help you lose weight alongside your diet and exercise regimen. Turn to Healthgrades. Connect with the right doctor for weight loss support at Healthgrades.com. And share this video to help spread the word!