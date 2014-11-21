Women in their 40s are often in (or approaching) their personal and professional prime. At the same time, many are busy managing the health and well-being of their children, spouse and parents. Don’t get so focused on the needs of others that you neglect your own health. Use some of your hard-earned healthcare savvy to schedule these essential screenings: Physical exam. It’s important to check in with your primary care provider on a regular basis, even if you feel completely healthy. Why? Your healthcare provider can help you assess your health risk factors and design an individualized health screening plan based on your current health, health history and family history. A comprehensive physical exam can also include many of the screenings listed below, so consider it an opportunity to attend to a lot of health to-dos at one time. Most health insurance policies will cover an annual physical exam. Blood pressure screening. High blood pressure is strongly linked to heart disease and poor health, so the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends regular blood pressure screening for all adults. If your blood pressure falls into the normal range (less than 120/80), you can have your blood pressure checked every two years. If your blood pressure is on the high side–between 120-139 on top and 81-90 on the bottom–you should have your blood pressure checked yearly. Cholesterol screening. According to the National Institutes of Health, adults over the age of 44 should have their cholesterol levels checked every five years. If you’re at increased risk for high cholesterol or heart disease (say, due to family history), your healthcare provider may recommend starting cholesterol screening sooner, and may suggest more frequent checks of your cholesterol levels. Diabetes screening. Because diabetes is so common–and so detrimental to health, if left untreated–the American Diabetes Association recommends beginning diabetes screening at age 45. The screening is simple: You fast overnight and your healthcare provider draws a blood sample to check your fasting blood glucose. If your level is normal, you should repeat the screening in three years. If your test shows what’s called prediabetes, the screening should be repeated annually. Women with a strong family history of diabetes or multiple risk factors for diabetes (overweight, inactivity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or polycystic ovarian syndrome) may need to start screening before age 45. STI screening. Sexually transmitted infections can occur at all ages. If you have multiple sex partners, have had a sexually transmitted infection in the last year, or are intimate in a nonmonogamous relationship, you should be screened for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Experts also recommend HIV screening for all adults up through the age of 65. Cervical cancer screening. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends a Pap test every three years or a combined Pap test/HPV testing every five years to screen for cervical cancer. The HPV test alone every five years is also an option, but it still requires the cervical sample collection procedure used for a Pap test. If you’ve had a complete hysterectomy (one that includes removal of the cervix), you do not need a Pap smear or HPV testing. Breast cancer screening. To screen or not to screen? In recent years, there’s been a lot of controversy over whether or not women in their 40s should undergo mammograms. Some organizations continue to recommend annual mammograms beginning at age 40; others say most women should wait until age 50. The bottom line: The decision about when to start breast cancer screening is highly personal and should be individualized. Your healthcare provider can help you weigh your risk of breast cancer and make a screening recommendation for you based on your personal and family history, as well as your values. Colon cancer screening. If you’re at increased risk for colon cancer–either due to family history or a known genetic mutation–your doctor may recommend screening for colon cancer. Otherwise, you can wait until your mid-50s. Remember: The purpose of health screenings is to catch potential problems while they’re still easily treatable. Faithfully following a screening regimen significantly increases your chances of staying healthy for a long time to come.