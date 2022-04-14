Weight Loss Surgery
Your First Week After Weight Loss Surgery: What to ExpectAfter weight loss surgery, most people stay in the hospital. Stays range from a day or two with laparoscopic surgery to up to five days with traditional bariatric surgery. Sometimes, people have to stay even longer, especially if complications develop. So, it’s likely that some, if not most, of your first week after surgery will take place in the hospital. Here is a look at what those first seven days may look like.March 26, 2021
