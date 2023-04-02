Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Vaccines

Explore available vaccines and their side effects, plus recommendations on who should get vaccinated

Child receives immunization
Everything to Know About the MMR Vaccine
The MMR vaccine can protect against three viral illnesses — measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). Learn more.
hg-older-male-getting-vaccinated-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Smallpox Vaccine: How Does It Work, and Are There Any Left?
hg-female-vaccination-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
How Effective Are Flu Vaccines?
sweating woman on couch
Shingles Vaccine Side Effects: What to Expect
meningococcal vaccine and medicines
Meningitis (Meningococcal) Vaccines: What to Know

Prevention
