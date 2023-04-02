Vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster: What You Need to KnowAfter months of booster vaccine safety and efficacy trials and research, the CDC is recommending a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people at increased risk of COVID-19. The CDC recommends an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Modern vaccine for immunocompromised people--who are unlikely to have generated strong immunity from the first two shots of vaccine. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, including who's eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.January 5, 2022
Does It Matter Which COVID-19 Vaccine You Get?With three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, people are asking if one vaccine is better than another, if it matters which COVID-19 vaccine you get, or if you’ll have a choice. Find out about vaccine effectiveness, two-dose vs. one-dose vaccines, side effects, and more.November 15, 2021
