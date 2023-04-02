COVID-19 Vaccine Booster: What You Need to Know

After months of booster vaccine safety and efficacy trials and research, the CDC is recommending a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people at increased risk of COVID-19. The CDC recommends an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Modern vaccine for immunocompromised people--who are unlikely to have generated strong immunity from the first two shots of vaccine. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, including who's eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

By Jennifer L.W. Fink, RN, BSN