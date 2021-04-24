Find a doctor
Right Care
Urgent Care
Content and tools to explore Urgent Care
Should You Go to the ER or Urgent Care? How to Decide
An accident or sudden need for medical attention can you send you into a panic. Know where to go based on your symptoms.
By Sarah Lewis, PharmD
April 24, 2021
8 Questions to Ask at an Urgent Care Clinic
Questions to ask before, during and after urgent care.
By Sarah Lewis, PharmD
October 29, 2020
When to Take Your Child to Urgent Care (vs. the ER)
How to decide between children's urgent care vs. the ER.
By Sarah Lewis, PharmD
October 29, 2020
The Difference Between Freestanding and Hospital ERs
How to choose between a freestanding ER vs. hospital ER.
By Sarah Lewis, PharmD
October 29, 2020
