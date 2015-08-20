Menu Healthgrades for Professionals Account Sign In
Healthgrades for Professionals

When Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms Get Worse

Doctor William C Lloyd Healthgrades Medical Reviewer
Medically Reviewed By William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
— Written By Healthgrades Editorial Staff
Updated on April 26, 2021
serious-woman-on-couch-with-stomach-pain
Getty

If you've been battling ulcerative colitis (UC) for some time, you understand the need to break free from symptoms. Perhaps past treatments haven't worked. Or maybe you've achieved remission, only to have your condition flare again. If you're facing increasing symptoms of UC, take heart. There are innovative therapy options that can help you gain control.

If your UC symptoms progress beyond the mild stage, your doctor will change your treatment plan. People with moderate UC usually have four to six stools a day with rectal bleeding. Those with severe colitis usually have more than six stools a day with bleeding. They also experience other symptoms like fever, anemia, and increased heart rate.

Many people are successfully treated with 5-aminosalicyclic acids (5-ASAs). However, it's common to require more aggressive therapy at moderate and severe stages of the disease, when higher dosages of these medications fail to provide relief. Although every treatment plan is different, your doctor may consider the following options for treatment when 5-ASAs no longer work.

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids, such as prednisone, are often used for people with moderate to severe UC. They've been shown to successfully control symptoms in people with moderate and severe forms of the disease. Your doctor may prescribe corticosteroids in oral form. If you have more severe ulcerative colitis, you may need to go to the hospital to be given the drug intravenously.

If corticosteroids are successful in controlling your symptoms, you can stay on them for up to two or three months and then be transitioned to maintenance medication. Corticosteroids shouldn't be taken as maintenance therapy because they can cause harsh side effects such as high blood pressure, diabetes, loss of bone mass, cataracts, facial hair, weight gain, and an increased risk for infection. Maintenance medication may include immunomodulator drugs, such as azathioprine (Imuran) or 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP, Purinethol), which help control inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract by suppressing the immune system.

A New Class of Drugs

When other medications fail to work, newer medications called biologics may be prescribed. Biologic drugs are naturally occurring compounds made from living organisms. They are designed to target certain proteins that can cause inflammation. The therapy, which is self-injected or provided intravenously, can effectively control symptoms in people with severe ulcerative colitis. Examples of FDA-approved biologics to treat UC include infliximab (Remicade), golimumab (Simponi), vedolizumab (Entyvio), and adalimumab (Humira).

Seeking Hospitalization

During your journey to achieving control of your UC, symptoms of the disease may take a toll on your body. If bleeding and diarrhea are so severe that you become dehydrated, you may need to be hospitalized. To help, health care providers will provide intravenous fluids to treat your diarrhea and loss of blood and fluids.

Considering Surgery

It's estimated that about 10 to 40% of people with UC will eventually need surgery to remove the rectum and part or all of the colon. You may need surgery if other therapies don't work or the side effects of medications are too severe. It could be essential if complications of the disease become life-threatening.

Some people are candidates for an ileoanal pouch anastomosis, or "pouch surgery." This type of surgery makes it possible for people with UC to have normal bowel movements after surgery. During the procedure, the surgeon preserves the outer muscles of the rectum. The lower end of the small intestine, or ileum, is then pulled through the remaining rectum and joined to the anus, creating a pouch. Waste is stored in the pouch and passes through the anus as usual. The surgery isn't without complications, however. If the pouch becomes inflamed, it can lead to increased diarrhea and reduced control of bowel function.

Based on the severity of your disease, another form of the surgery, called an ileostomy, may be performed. This operation requires the ileum—the end of the small intestine—to be connected to an opening made in the abdomen. An ostomy pouch then collects stool on the outside of the body. Although this type of surgery is the last resort, it does provide complete relief of colitis symptoms.

Wherever you are in the treatment process, it's important to work closely with your doctor. Ask questions about your medication. Find ways to help improve your quality of life. And prepare yourself for next steps. As treatment options grow, more and more people are finding relief.

Key Takeaways

  • If your ulcerative colitis symptoms worsen and 5-ASAs no longer work, your doctor will change your treatment plan.
  • Your doctor may recommend corticosteroids, which often control symptoms in people with moderate and severe forms of the disease.
  • When other medications fail, newer drugs called biologics may be prescribed.
  • You may need surgery if other therapies don't work or if medication side effects are too severe.
Was this helpful?
1152
Ulcerative Colitis

About The Author

Healthgrades Editorial Staff
The Healthgrades Editorial Staff is an experienced team of in-house editors, writers and content producers. Our team has a wealth of experience in the fields of journalism, TV and video production and the healthcare industry. We are committed to providing our audience with actionable content and tools to help them make the best decision when it comes to choosing a healthcare professional.
  1. Jakobovits SL and Travis SPL. Management of acute severe colitis. 



    British Medical Bulletin 2006; 75 and 76: 131–144. 








  2. Ulcerative Colitis.  National Institutes of Health. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Diseases. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/ulcerative-colitis

  3. Adams SM and Bornemann PH.  Ulcerative Colitis. Am Fam Physician. 2013 May 15;87(10):699-705.

  4. Humira. AbbVie Inc. https://www.humira.com/ulcerative-colitis/treatment
  5. Biologic Therapy. Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/resources/biologic-therapies.html

  6. Immunomodulators. Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/resources/immunomodulators.html

  7. Living with Chrohn's & Colitis. Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/living-with-crohns-colitis/
  8.  Meier J and Sturm A. Current Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. World J Gastroenterol. 2011 Jul 21; 17(27): 3204–3212.
  9. Danese S and Fiocchi C. Ulcerative Colitis. N Engl J Med. 2011 Nov 3;365(18):1713-25. 

  10. Lark SC and Jeen YT. Current and Emerging Biologics for Ulcerative Colitis. Gut. January 15, 2015, vol 9, no. 1, pp. 18-27.



At Healthgrades, our Editorial Team works hard to develop complete, objective and meaningful health information to help people choose the right doctor, right hospital and right care. Our writers include physicians, pharmacists, and registered nurses with firsthand clinical experience. All condition, treatment and wellness content is medically reviewed by at least one medical professional ensuring the most accurate information possible. Learn more about our editorial process.

Healthgrades Editorial Process

Medical Reviewer: William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
Last Review Date: 2021 Apr 26
View All Ulcerative Colitis Articles
THIS TOOL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the site. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.