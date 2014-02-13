What You Need to Know About Ulcerative Colitis Remission

Though there isn’t a cure for ulcerative colitis, it may be possible to enter remission by closely following your doctor’s treatment plan. You may also be able to stay in remission by avoiding flare-up triggers and making certain lifestyle changes. Each person with ulcerative colitis experiences the condition differently, so the path to remission will differ for everyone. Talk with your doctor about inducing and maintaining remission.

Read on to learn more about ulcerative colitis remission.

Key factors to know about ulcerative colitis remission Some people with ulcerative colitis may be able to go into remission through medications.

After entering remission, your doctor will create a maintenance plan to try and keep you symptom-free.

To prolong remission, follow your maintenance treatment plan exactly as your doctor prescribes. Check with your doctor before taking any other medications or making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

What is remission?

Remission occurs when treatments for ulcerative colitis relieve the inflammation associated with the condition, leading to symptom improvement. In addition to improving quality of life and keeping the disease from progressing, entering remission may reduce Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source the risk of long-term complications, such as permanent intestinal scarring.

What are the types of remission?

Doctors may refer to a few types of ulcerative colitis remission:

How can you achieve remission?

The process of entering remission will vary because the severity of the disease and the recommended treatment plans differ from person to person. Also, every person will respond to treatment differently.

Your doctor may initially recommend Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source 5-aminosalicylates (5-ASAs), medications that can reduce inflammation. If 5-ASAs don’t induce remission, you may need more intensive medications like:

glucocorticoids like prednisone (Deltasone)

thiopurines like mercaptopurine (Purinethol)

biologics like infliximab (Remicade)

Though limited evidence suggests Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source that probiotics may help induce ulcerative colitis remission, more research is needed.

How can you stay in remission?

Once you’re symptom-free, your doctor will develop a maintenance treatment plan to try to keep you in remission. Many medications that can induce remission can also be used Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source to maintain it. It’s essential to keep taking your medications as directed by your doctor, even if you feel fine.

Avoiding triggers

To reduce your risk of flare-ups, avoiding factors that may trigger ulcerative colitis symptoms is essential.

For example, some pain relievers may contribute Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source to flare-ups by irritating the intestinal tract. These medications include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen (Advil) and new COX-2 inhibitors like Celebrex and Vioxx.

Try to avoid taking these medications. If you have other underlying conditions that require pain-relieving medications, talk with your doctor about safer alternatives.

Adjusting your diet

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation notes that some foods may worsen some ulcerative colitis symptoms. Consider limiting spicy or high fiber foods, which may cause discomfort.

Everyone will react to foods differently, so keeping a diary to track which foods lead to symptoms may be beneficial.

In addition, a 2020 review of several studies Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source noted that supplements like vitamin D and curcumin may help reduce inflammation. Always talk with your doctor before adding supplements to your diet.

Managing your stress

Some research has shown Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source that psychological stress may contribute to flare-ups of ulcerative colitis by increasing intestinal inflammation. Consider trying stress-relieving techniques such as meditation, mindfulness, or yoga to manage your stress.

Summary

There are different levels of ulcerative colitis remission, ranging from symptom relief to the disappearance of intestinal inflammation. You may be able to go into remission with medications.

Maintaining remission often involves medications, trigger avoidance, and lifestyle or dietary changes. Talk with your doctor about a remission plan that’s right for you.