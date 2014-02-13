What You Need to Know About Ulcerative Colitis Remission
Read on to learn more about ulcerative colitis remission.
Key factors to know about ulcerative colitis remission
- Some people with ulcerative colitis may be able to go into remission through medications.
- After entering remission, your doctor will create a maintenance plan to try and keep you symptom-free.
- To prolong remission, follow your maintenance treatment plan exactly as your doctor prescribes. Check with your doctor before taking any other medications or making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.
Remission occurs when treatments for ulcerative colitis relieve the inflammation associated with the condition, leading to symptom improvement. In addition to improving quality of life and keeping the disease from progressing, entering remission
Doctors may refer to a few types of ulcerative colitis remission:
- Clinical remission: This involves the
resolution of symptoms Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourcelike frequent stools and rectal bleeding and signs of healing on an endoscopy.
- Endoscopic remission: An endoscopy will show
few to no signs Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourceof ulcerative colitis, but a biopsy may still reveal signs of disease activity.
- Histologic remission: This will result in no inflammation in your endoscopy or biopsy results and is associated with favorable disease outcomes.
The process of entering remission will vary because the severity of the disease and the recommended treatment plans differ from person to person. Also, every person will respond to treatment differently.
Your doctor
- glucocorticoids like prednisone (Deltasone)
- thiopurines like mercaptopurine (Purinethol)
- biologics like infliximab (Remicade)
Though
Once you're symptom-free, your doctor will develop a maintenance treatment plan to try to keep you in remission. Many medications that can induce remission
Avoiding triggers
To reduce your risk of flare-ups, avoiding factors that may trigger ulcerative colitis symptoms is essential.
For example, some pain relievers
Try to avoid taking these medications. If you have other underlying conditions that require pain-relieving medications, talk with your doctor about safer alternatives.
Adjusting your diet
The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation notes that some foods may worsen some ulcerative colitis symptoms. Consider limiting spicy or high fiber foods, which may cause discomfort.
Everyone will react to foods differently, so keeping a diary to track which foods lead to symptoms may be beneficial.
In addition, a
Managing your stress
There are different levels of ulcerative colitis remission, ranging from symptom relief to the disappearance of intestinal inflammation. You may be able to go into remission with medications.
Maintaining remission often involves medications, trigger avoidance, and lifestyle or dietary changes. Talk with your doctor about a remission plan that’s right for you.