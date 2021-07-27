Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Most Painful Health Conditions

Doctor William C Lloyd Healthgrades Medical Reviewer
Medically Reviewed By William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
Written By Elizabeth Beasley
Updated on July 27, 2021

  • According to the National Institutes of Health, Americans are in a lot of pain. To be exact, nearly 26 million adults experience pain every day and nearly 40 million experience severe pain. Many health conditions cause chronic pain, which is categorized as ongoing pain that usually lasts more than six months. Regardless of how much pain you’re in and for how long, it’s important to see a doctor for help managing severe or chronic pain.

    Help others understand how painful certain conditions can be. Vote up the ones you have experience with.

  • 1
    1154 154
    Back Pain
    Senior man in carpentry workshop with back pain or nerve pain

    Back pain is the number one cause of disability worldwide and the most common reason people call in sick to work. It can be acute or chronic and has a wide range of symptoms, such as long-term nagging aches or short-term burning or stabbing sensations. It often gets worse when sitting, standing or walking for long periods. Prolonged back pain can lead to irritability and mood swings. Surgery is rarely needed, but it’s important to talk to your doctor about the right treatment for your symptoms.
  • 2
    952 168
    Arthritis
    Senior opening jar

    Arthritis pain, known as arthralgia, can vary from a dull ache to an intense burning sensation. The pain is caused by joint inflammation, which can affect mobility and get worse as you age. Rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and osteoarthritis are the most common forms of arthritis. Gout is one of the more painful conditions that often affects the big toe joint. Gout attacks are frequently described as feeling like your foot is on fire. Ouch!
  • 3
    634 251
    Migraine
    Businessman with headache sitting at desk in office

    If you’ve had a migraine or know someone who has them, you understand the debilitating pain it can cause. These recurring headaches cause a throbbing pain on one side of the head. Additional symptoms include nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. Unlike quick-hitting cluster headaches, migraine pain comes on slowly and can knock you out for hours or days. There’s no one-size-fits-all cure. It’s best to work with your doctor to figure out what treatment works for your body.
  • 4
    543 226
    Post-surgical Pain
    Young female patient lying on a medical bed in hospital ward.

    Postoperative pain occurs as skin, muscle, and other tissues work to repair themselves after being cut during surgery. The severity of post-surgical pain depends on the type of surgery. Knee surgery pain ranks high on the list because it involves cutting through bone (depending on the surgery). Lung surgery is also known to have a painful recovery since many muscles are involved. Surgery can also put you at risk for nerve injuries which sometimes lead to chronic pain even after you’ve healed from the procedure.
  • 5
    498 235
    Kidney Stones
    Unseen African American man holding back in pain

    You may have heard tales of the terror of kidney stones. These little stones are hard deposits of minerals and salts inside your kidneys. You may never know you have them until they start to move. The only way kidney stones can leave your body is by passing through your urinary tract. This usually doesn’t do any damage, but it can cause severe pain in your side, back, abdomen, and groin as the stone moves into a ureter—connecting the kidney to the bladder. Talk to your doctor about treatment to avoid infection or other complications.
  • 6
    480 267
    Fibromyalgia
    Young Caucasian man at computer wiping eyes in fatigue

    Fibromyalgia is a very painful condition that causes widespread musculoskeletal pain throughout the entire body. This type of chronic pain leads to fatigue, sleep problems, memory issues, and moodiness. Research reports that fibromyalgia amplifies the way your brain and spinal cord process pain signals. Women are more likely to develop it than men. Symptoms can develop gradually or begin after a triggering event like trauma, stress or infection.
  • 7
    333 264
    Endometriosis
    young woman sitting on couching with stomach pain

    This condition occurs when tissue that lines the endometrium grows in other places like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and lining of the pelvis. Women who have endometriosis can experience severe pain before, during or after menstruation. Other symptoms include pain with urination, bowel movements, and sexual intercourse. If you’re experiencing this type of pain, see your doctor to get an accurate diagnosis and pain management recommendation. Pain medications may do the trick, but hormone therapy and surgery might be the best approach for severe cases of endometriosis.
  • 8
    314 233
    Shingles
    Midsection Of Woman Scratching Stomach Outdoors

    One of the most excruciating conditions is the painful rash caused by shingles. This viral infection causes a single stripe of blisters that wrap around one side of your torso (although it can develop anywhere, even in the eye). These blisters are accompanied by sharp, burning pain and itching or tingling. The shingles virus is the same one that causes chickenpox. Once you’ve had chickenpox, the virus lies dormant and can reactivate later as shingles. Getting the shingles vaccine can help reduce your risk of getting shingles. Early treatment also shortens the infection time.
  • 9
    274 230
    Cluster Headaches
    Young Muslim teenage girl with eyes closed looking stressed or with headache

    Cluster headaches are rare, but extremely intense. The pain is often preceded by a migraine-like aura. Then you experience severe pain on one side of the head. It can be so severe it makes daily activities impossible. Clusters refer to short bouts of sharp pain that come and go for hours. Cluster headaches can continue for weeks or months, which makes them more debilitating than a migraine. Unfortunately, the cause is still unknown, but steroids, antiseizure medications, and calcium-channel blockers may help.
  • 10
    206 235
    Acute Pancreatitis
    Unseen person with stomach or abdominal pain

    Sudden inflammation often causes severe pain and this is true for acute pancreatitis. This type of flare-up leads to abdominal pain that ranges from mild to extreme and acute pancreatitis can even be fatal. Acute pancreatitis is typically caused by gallstones and alcohol abuse. If you have acute pancreatitis, you may experience pain in the upper abdomen that radiates to the back and gets worse after eating. Other symptoms include rapid pulse, fever, nausea, and a tender abdomen.
  • 11
    74 269
    Sickle Cell Disease
    man-with-shoulder-pain

    People who inherit sickle cell disease have a unique form of hemoglobin that causes their red blood cells to be crescent- or sickle-shaped. This can cause episodes of pain when these red blood cells collect in the small blood vessels of the chest, abdomen and joints. Blood flow is blocked by the stiff, abnormally-shaped cells which can cause intense pain. Sickle cell disease requires ongoing pain management because the condition may cause chronic, daily pain or acute pain crises that pop up unexpectedly.
205

Last Updated: July 27, 2021

  1. NIH analysis shows Americans are in pain. National Institutes of Health. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-analysis-shows-americans-are-pain
  2. Fibromyalgia. Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/fibromyalgia/symptoms-causes/syc-20354780
  3. Back pain. Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/back-pain/symptoms-causes/syc-20369906
  4. Kidney stones. Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/kidney-stones/symptoms-causes/syc-20355755
  5. Shingles. Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/shingles/symptoms-causes/syc-20353054

