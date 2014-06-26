An Overview of Learning Disabilities
Because most learning disabilities are diagnosed in childhood, this article will focus on the childhood effects of these conditions.
Read on to learn more about learning disabilities, including some common types and their causes, symptoms, and treatments.
There are many types of learning disabilities. Some common examples include:
- Dyslexia: This condition affects the ability to read, write, and spell.
- Dyscalculia: This condition impairs the ability to perform mathematical calculations.
- Dysgraphia: This condition causes writing difficulties, resulting in incorrect or distorted writing.
- Central auditory processing disorder: This condition affects a person’s ability to process or understand sounds.
- Nonverbal learning disorders: This refers to difficulties with tasks or skills that aren’t language-based, such as:
- motor skills
- social skills, including understanding body language or facial expressions
- visual-spatial tasks, or telling where an object is in space or how far away from you something is
Learning disabilities are the result of differences in the brain and the way it processes information. While the exact cause is still unclear,
Some learning disabilities,
Risk factors
Certain factors can increase a child’s risk of developing a learning disability. These include:
- exposure to harmful substances in utero, such as illegal drugs
- birth injury or distress
- neurologic or central nervous system injury in utero or after birth
- low birth weight
- certain medications
- nutritional deficits
- premature birth
A child will most likely experience learning disabilities signs or symptoms on an ongoing basis,
- problems with mathematical operations
- problems with handwriting
- an inability to use or comprehend sensory information
- difficulty with written and verbal communications
- reading difficulties
- delay in achieving a developmental milestone
- coordination issues
According to the
Learning disabilities are usually ongoing for a person’s lifetime. However, depending on the severity and the type of disability, many people can compensate for minor disabilities in adulthood and function very well.
It’s important to note that learning disabilities are a brain operational difference and do not affect intelligence.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), learning disabilities are often discovered when a child begins going to school. Your doctor may begin by asking about your child’s symptoms, assessing their medical and family history, and performing a physical examination.
If other underlying conditions
- reading
- writing
- spelling
- comprehending information
- performing mathematical calculations
Neuropsychological testing, which helps evaluate how well your child’s brain is working, can also be helpful in confirming the type of learning disability.
The most common treatment for children with learning disabilities is special education. After an evaluation by a trained professional, your care team can design a treatment plan based around:
- helping your child learn in a way that uses their strengths and abilities
- finding ways to compensate for areas where your child may have difficulties
- making changes to your child’s learning environment to make learning easier
- using technologies to help your child learn
One-on-one tutoring with a specialist who understands learning disabilities can also make a difference in a child’s adaptation and progress.
Your child’s care team
- speech therapists to help with language difficulties
- occupational or physical therapists to manage motor skill difficulties
- psychologists or therapists who can help your child cope with social challenges
Though learning disabilities are not curable, many can be managed with early diagnosis and intervention.
Possible complications of learning disabilities may include:
- acceleration of disabilities
- adult behavioral problems
- adult literacy problems
- adult social adjustment problems
- low self-esteem or depression
The complications of untreated or poorly managed learning disabilities can be serious. You can help minimize your child’s risk of serious complications by following the treatment plan you and your child’s care team design specifically for your child.
Dannell Roberts, Ph.D., BCBA-D, reviewed the answers to these common questions about learning disabilities.
Is ADHD considered a learning disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not considered a learning disorder. However, some children may have ADHD in addition to a learning disability, which could make it more difficult for them to learn.
Is a learning disability a mental illness?
No, learning disabilities are not mental health conditions. However, learning disabilities can contribute to mental health symptoms like frustration, anxiety, or depression.
Is autism a learning disability?
Autism is not a learning disability but it may occur alongside certain learning disabilities. For example, nonverbal learning disabilities
Learning disabilities can affect certain skills, such as reading, writing, or performing mathematical calculations. They may be inherited or result from environmental factors like a brain injury or exposure to harmful substances in utero.
Special education programs can help children with learning disabilities learn in a way that plays to their strengths and makes up for areas where they may have difficulties. Other interventions, such as physical or mental health therapy, may also be beneficial.
Talk with your child’s doctor about ways to manage learning disabilities.