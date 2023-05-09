Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In
Find a doctor Find a doctor
Find doctors by condition
Find a hospital Find a hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z

Stroke

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Stroke

Featured
hg-woman-sitting-down-1200x628-facebook-1200x628.jpg
Different Symptoms of Stroke in Women: What to Know
People assigned female at birth may be more likely to experience less recognized stroke symptoms, such as nausea and fatigue. Learn more.
hg-woman-with-cat-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
What Are the Different Types of Strokes? Everything to Know
hg-walking-together-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Silent Stroke: Diagnosis, Causes, and Treatment
hg-brain-model-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Understanding Thalamic Stroke Symptoms, Causes, and More
317518-stroke-risk-factors-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
Stroke Risk Factors: Controllable Risks, Outlook, and More

Signs & Symptoms

Treatment
More on Stroke
Load More
Find the Stroke care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings
Family Medicine| Pediatrics| Top Hospitals| Telehealth| COVID-19| Dentistry| Orthopedic Surgery| + More