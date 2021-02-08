Rank It
10 Most Painful Sports Injuries
A sports injury is defined as an injury sustained while playing a sport or exercising. Seems pretty straightforward, right? But not when you look at all the places on your body where you could be injured and how much pain the injury can cause. Even the most common, simplest-sounding injury, like a broken collarbone, can hurt a lot more than you’d think.
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Rupturing your tender Achilles tendon means more than pain—it means agony. This injury will happen suddenly and the intense pain is surprising. Expect a loud popping sound and the feeling that you’ve been hit with a blunt object right behind the heel. You can usually feel a gap where the tendon was attached and surgery will likely be necessary to repair it. The worst part is that your leg is useless until it heals in six months or so.
ACL Tear or Sprain
When you injure your anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), you’ve damaged one of your main stabilizing knee ligaments, which can keep you on the disabled list for months. This sports injury usually happens when a player slows down to change direction and tears or over-stretches the ACL. You may also damage other ligaments in the knee, which makes the pain and recovery time ever worse. A minor injury can heal with rest and ice, but more severe ACL tears require surgery.
Patellar Tendon Tear
This painful kneecap injury is usually the result of a hard landing after a jump or a fall. Partial tears mean the tendon has pulled away from the kneecap, but is still attached. These don’t usually require surgery, just rest and physical therapy. Complete tears are more painful and the patellar tendon completely separates from the kneecap. You won’t be able to straighten your knee to walk, and you’ll likely need surgery and a few months to recover.
Collarbone Break
The collarbone, or clavicle, is one of the most frequently fractured bones in the body. We all have two collarbones that connect our arms bones to our body. A break will usually happen in the middle of one collarbone and cause severe pain and swelling. You may even see a physical deformity where the break is located. Minor breaks will require rest and a sling, while major fractures may need surgery.
Tailbone Break
Falls and tumbles are going to happen when you play sports. When you fall hard enough to break your tailbone, it’s going to be painful to sit on the sidelines. Even bruising or dislocating your tailbone creates a lot of discomfort because the bone is so close to the nerves in your spine. The coccyx is slow to heal which means weeks or months of sitting on a pillow and moving slowly.
Rib Fracture
Rib bones aren’t that big, but you have a lot of them protecting your lungs and several large muscles. Cracking a rib doesn’t feel great, but breaking or shattering a rib is painful and dangerous. Your ribs move every time you take a breath and broken ones jab the surrounding tissue, which causes continuous pain. Unfortunately there’s no way to set a broken rib, so you have to let it heal on its own for several months.
Elbow Dislocation
Dislocations are known to be painful and it’s an injury that immediately gives you that distinctive “it’s not supposed to bend that way” feeling. Elbow dislocations typically happen when the forearm bone gets knocked out of place from where it attaches to the upper arm. This often happens when your elbow hyperextends. A dislocated elbow can do a lot of damage to nerves, blood vessels, and ligaments. It may even affect sensations and movement in your hand.
Tibial Compound Fracture
The tibia, also known as the shinbone, is one of the most vulnerable and frequently broken bones. It takes a lot of force to snap your tibia, which means the pain of the injury is equally significant. Even worse: a compound fracture, where the broken bone punctures through muscle and breaks the skin. Ouch. If you’re lucky you’ll only experience a break in one spot. If you fracture your tibia in multiple places, you’ll be on the bench for a while.
Hamstring Pull
A hamstring pull in the back of your upper leg will stop you in your tracks. This injury is marked by sharp, sudden pain and possibly a tearing or popping feeling. Within a few hours your hamstring will be swollen and tender. You may also notice bruising, muscle weakness, and pain when you put weight on your leg. A mild strain can be treated at home with rest and ice. If you have trouble walking, definitely see your doctor.
Ankle Sprain
Ankle sprains are fairly common, but they made this list of painful sports injuries because they vary in severity. A severe sprain is extremely painful, especially if you’ve damaged the surrounding ligaments. Sprains come in three degrees, starting with mild swelling and pain that can be resolved with rest. A second-degree sprain involves a partially torn ligament which makes walking difficult. Third-degree sprains have long-term effects that can lead to joint instability and possible loss of motion.