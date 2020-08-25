Spine Surgery
Explore types of spine surgery, procedure details and tips for recovery
Treatment
-
-
Spine SurgeryNeck Surgery: Why It's Done, What to ExpectNeck surgery includes various orthopedic procedures involving the cervical spine. From herniated disc repair to spinal fusion, get an overview of these neck procedures including how they’re performed, how to prepare, and what to expect with neck surgery recovery.August 26, 2020
-
Spine SurgeryLumbar SurgeryLumbar spine surgery may be a treatment option for people with ongoing pain or loss of mobility from lumbar spinal stenosis or other lower back problem. While symptoms improve for most people, it’s important to consider the benefits and risks specific to you before undergoing low back surgery.August 26, 2020
-
-
-
More on Spine Surgery
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Spine Surgery care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings