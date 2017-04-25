Why Alcohol Makes Sleep Problems Worse By Ashley Festa

If you have a couple of drinks before you go to bed, you might be making your sleep problems worse. Alcohol is a sedative and tends to cause people to feel drowsy and fall asleep more easily. But that night cap can cause your quality of sleep to suffer. Instead of waking up refreshed, you may feel even more tired, drowsy, and less focused during the day. If you are using alcohol as a sleep aid, it’s time to choose another way to relax before bedtime, because alcohol and sleep don’t go together.

Alcohol disturbs your sleep cycles.

Scientists have studied alcohol and sleep problems and alcohol’s effect on various sleep stages, in both the first and second half of the night’s rest.

Drinking alcohol before bed does help you fall asleep more quickly and sleep more deeply during the first half of the sleep period. However, it also suppresses rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. REM sleep is considered the deep sleep when your body resorts itself both physically and mentally. The more alcohol you drink, the more REM sleep is disturbed and the more likely you will wake feeling unrested and groggy.

In the second half of the night, after your body has metabolized the alcohol, the sleepy effects of the alcohol wears off. You are more likely to wake early, sometimes more than once. Your body tries to make up for the lack of REM sleep from earlier in the night, but the disrupted sleep affects your sleep quality; and you may never feel fully rested.

Alcohol disrupts other body functions.

Alcohol also causes sleep problems by disrupting the autonomic nervous system—the body functions that happen involuntarily. The respiratory and urinary systems are two examples of involuntary body functions, and both can be affected during the night if you’ve had a drink or two before bed.

Your body naturally “turns off” your bladder overnight, allowing you to sleep undisturbed. But because alcohol is a diuretic, it causes your body to produce more urine, so you may wake up from the need to use the bathroom during the night.

You might also suffer from breathing problems if you’ve had alcohol right before sleep. Alcohol relaxes your body, which includes the muscles and tissues in your throat, mouth and nose. When air can’t flow smoothly through these passages, you’re likely to snore loudly. You might also suffer from sleep apnea, which is when you pause breathing for a few seconds or even minutes, sometimes as often as 30 times per hour. With sleep apnea, you might not get enough deep sleep, causing you to feel unrested the next day.

Relaxation techniques can help you sleep better.

Instead of having a drink, try a mental exercise where you focus intensely on your breathing. Feel yourself breathing in and out, and try to visualize the air entering your nose, passing through your lungs, and flowing out again. Notice any tension anywhere in your body, and release it as you exhale. This exercise will turn your thoughts away from everything else and help you focus on sleep.

Another way to calm a busy mind is guided imagery. In this exercise, think of a situation, activity or memory that helps you relax, and then slowly focus on every detail about that image. Choose a calming scene or activity, not something that excites you. Good options might be a walk on the beach—imagine the sound of waves and the smell of the air—or dinner at a restaurant with a close friend—imagine the taste of the food and the pictures on the walls. Anything that brings peace to your mind is probably a good choice for guided imagery.

Ultimately, help your mind relax. Write down any important things you need to remember, so you won’t be thinking about them as you’re lying in bed. Turn off your phone, and don’t watch the clock. If you’re nervous about how long it takes you to fall asleep, it will only be harder to do. Clearing your mind—without the use of alcohol—can help you fall asleep without disruptions throughout the night.