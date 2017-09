Constantly feeling tired might be related to more than a poor night’s rest. It could be sleep apnea, a disorder that disrupts your breathing as you sleep, and a condition many people don’t even realize they have. Left untreated, sleep apnea can cause an array of health problems, including cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and exhaustion-related accidents. How can you tell the difference between a restless night and actual sleep apnea? If you’re suffering from any of the following symptoms, ask your doctor about the disorder and whether you may need treatment.