5 Signs It's Time to Upgrade Your Sleep Apnea Mask and Machine

1. You’ve been using the same CPAP model for many years.

I have some patients who have been treating their sleep apnea for 15 years and still use the same CPAP machine and mask because it’s what they’re familiar with. However, we’ve seen meaningful improvements in how CPAP machines work and how the masks fit, so it’s worthwhile to check out the new options every few years. New CPAPs can track your sleep patterns, are much quieter, and tailor the air flow to individual needs, which makes them a lot more comfortable and effective for patients to use. Also, if you've been using the same CPAP machine for a few years, I recommend asking your doctor about any recalls.