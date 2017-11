When we think of sleep, visions of lying in bed quietly with eyes closed come to mind. But for people with parasomnia disruptions, that’s not always the case. These disorders cause people to act in unusual ways during sleep, such as walking, talking or eating. Ironically, some sleep aids can also cause parasomnias. Parasomnias are more common in children. The exact cause is not known, but it tends to run in families. A good sleep routine is important in treating parasomnia.