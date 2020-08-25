Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Itchiest Skin Conditions

Doctor William C Lloyd Healthgrades Medical Reviewer
Medically Reviewed By William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
Written By Healthgrades Editorial Staff
Updated on August 25, 2020
  • woman outside scratching arm

    Itching is an inflammatory reaction of the skin. Itching is a symptom of a wide variety of mild to serious diseases, disorders and conditions. But regardless of the cause, itching is an annoying nuisance, with sufferers eager to find relief.

    Below are some of the most common skin conditions that cause itching. Vote up the itchiest skin conditions you’ve experienced.

  • 1
    18 7
    Scabies
    unidentifiable female scratching her hands due to itchy scabies infection and rash

    If you develop an intensely itchy skin rash and quickly discover other household members or intimate partners have it too, you might have scabies. This type of rash develops when a tiny mite called Sarcoptes scabiei burrows into the skin to feed and reproduce. Here are 10 things to know about scabies.
  • 2
    14 12
    Eczema
    Eczema atopic dermatitis symptom skin texture

    Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a common chronic skin condition marked by itching, inflammation, redness and swelling of the skin. Eczema itself is not dangerous, and it is not contagious, but in its more severe forms it can take a serious toll. Here are 8 tips to soothe the eczema itch.
  • 3
    9 8
    Poison Ivy
    Poison Ivy on a woman's arm

    A poison ivy rash (also called allergic contact dermatitis) may appear red, streaky or patchy. The rash may not appear until 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the poison ivy weed. Poison ivy symptoms may include itching; blisters that ooze fluid and crust over; or skin that is red, inflamed, scaly or thickened. Know when to go to the doctor for poison ivy.
  • 4
    6 5
    Shingles
    Close-up of shingles rash (herpes zoster) on shoulder

    Shingles is a painful disease caused by reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox, the varicella zoster virus. Shingles, also called herpes zoster, attacks nerve cells and causes severe nerve pain and a skin rash that appears over the affected nerve. Here are some tips for coping with shingles pain.
  • 5
    4 3
    Dry Skin
    Dry Cracked Skin

    Dry skin is often a temporary nuisance that tends to be worse in winter. Dry skin often causes itching, as well as a feeling of skin tightness or roughness. Dry skin sometimes flakes or peels, and causes fine lines or cracks in the skin. Properly caring for your skin, especially in the shower, can help soothe the itch.
  • 6
    4 5
    Insect Bites
    Close-up of red insect or spider bite on unseen woman's forearm

    For many in the United States, insect bites are an annoying part of life outdoors for a large portion of the year, particularly during summer. However, not all insect bites are the same, and your body’s reactions can range from mild to severe. Take a look at this gallery to see what common insect bites look like.
  • 7
    4 5
    Jock Itch
    closeup of man scratching upper thigh/groin area because of jock itch (tinea cruris, a fungal infection)

    Jock itch is a fungal skin infection of the groin. The medical term for jock itch is tinea cruris. Jock itch is closely related to ringworm. It causes a similar rash with a raised ring. The rash itches or burns and can have scales or small blisters. Know when to see a doctor for jock itch treatment.
  • 8
    3 4
    Chickenpox
    Mother holding baby with rash on his back

    A generation ago, nearly all children got chickenpox. But with the advent of the vaccine in 1995, the disease is becoming less common. Chickenpox is an extremely contagious infection caused by the varicella zoster virus. The most commonly recognized symptom is the development of multiple itchy blisters all over the body that can last 7 to 10 days. If you or your child does get chickenpox, here’s some guidance on how to treat it at home.
  • 9
    3 3
    Drug Rash
    woman with rash on neck and chest

    A drug rash is a skin reaction to an ingredient in a medication. Most drug rashes are allergic in nature. Drug rashes can look very different from one to the next and range from mild to severe. Some occur within minutes or hours of starting a medication. Here’s what you can do if you experience a drug rash.
  • 10
    3 3
    Hives
    Rash on the skin

    Hives are raised welts that can appear anywhere on your skin and are usually itchy. The medical term for hives is urticaria. Hives are usually red or skin-colored, and they vary in size from a pea to a dinner plate. Hives can result from allergic reactions or may be due to many other conditions. Read up on these 9 potential hives triggers.
  • 11
    2 2
    Head Lice
    Little girl scratching head seen from behind at restaurant

    Head lice are tiny insects that live on the scalp and hair. Head lice are parasites that live off human blood. They feed by biting the scalp. When humans are exposed to lice saliva, it leads to intense itching. Here are 10 things to know about head lice.
  • 12
    2 2
    Psoriasis
    psoriasis-on-arm

    Psoriasis is a chronic skin disorder marked by raised areas of thickened skin and lesions made up of dead skin cells. Psoriasis is linked to an abnormal response of the immune system that causes inflammation. It is not contagious. Here are 9 ways to soothe psoriasis itch.
  • 13
    2 4
    Scars
    keloid type scar on woman's shoulder

    People get scars in a variety of ways, such as injuries, surgical incisions, burns, acne, and other skin conditions. Scars happen when your body repairs an injury to the skin. There are many different types of scars and they require different treatment. Interestingly, some scars itch as they heal. Read up on keloid scars—a type of scar that forms in nearly 10% of the population.
  • 14
    1 3
    Burns
    closeup image of healing burn wound on hand

    A burn is a type of traumatic injury to your body’s tissues caused by heat, electricity, chemicals or radiation. Burn sites can be red, painful and dry, and the skin can also itch. Here are some important facts about first-, second- and third-degree burns.
Skin, Hair and Nails
Last Updated: August 25, 2020

