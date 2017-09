Your body’s largest organ—your skin—is bound to have a problem or two during the course of your life. Since skin conditions like rashes are relatively common, it’s not surprising that many people ask a close friend or family member if they’ve ever seen it before or if they know what it might be. But some skin conditions are more recognizable than others. Before you head to the doctor for a professional diagnosis and the most effective treatment, test your skills in identifying these well-known skin problems.