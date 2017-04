Take some time to jot down your top concerns and any details you can recall about them. For instance, if you’re seeing the dermatologist about a particular spot or rash, list how long you’ve had it, what the first symptoms were like, and how it’s changed over time. “Oftentimes, the history you give us can help us rule out certain causes of rashes and hone in on a more accurate diagnosis,” says dermatologist Omar Ibrahimi, MD, PhD.