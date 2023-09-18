Skin, Hair and Nails
Skin, Hair and Nails9 At Home Remedies for Sensitive SkinWe all have a sensitive spot. Maybe it’s your trick knee. Maybe it’s the shoulder you injured in a high school pole-vaulting meet. Maybe it’s your sister-in-law’s ability to make you feel insecure. Or maybe it’s your skin. If you have sensitive skin, you’ll be doing yourself a big favor if you acknowledge it and take steps to care for it.December 6, 2022
Skin, Hair and NailsExpert Answers: The Emotional Impact of AlopeciaAlopecia affects your physical appearance, but its biggest impact can be an emotional one. These experts share insights on how alopecia affects their patients, as well as insights about how treatment can bring hope.October 6, 2022
Skin, Hair and NailsAlopecia: Stories From People Who Are Living ItAlopecia isn’t just about losing hair; it’s also about losing a version of yourself. If you’re living with alopecia, you’re not alone, and support is crucial. Learn from the experiences of people with alopecia as they share how they rediscovered their confidence and self-love.October 6, 2022
