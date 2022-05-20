Shingles
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Shingles
Signs & Symptoms
Treatment
-
ShinglesIf You’re Taking One of These Medications, You Can Consider the Shingles VaccineIf you’re wondering if you should get a shingles vaccine, consider this: certain meds may increase your chances of developing shingles, which might spur you to make that appointment sooner rather than later.March 17, 2023
-
-
-
ShinglesTreatment Options for ShinglesCommon shingles treatment options include antiviral drugs, such as acyclovir and valacyclovir, as well as other medications to reduce pain and inflammation. Shingles vaccines also are available to prevent the illness or reduce severity of symptoms.August 10, 2021
-
Living with Shingles
More on Shingles
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Shingles care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings