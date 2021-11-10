Sexual Health
Sexual HealthTesting for Herpes: What to KnowHerpes testing is done through laboratory tests, including options for herpes testing at home. Learn more about how to get tested for herpes, how doctors interpret herpes testing results, and how often people experience herpes testing false positives.November 10, 2021
Sexual Health9 Drugs That Can Affect Your Sex DriveWhile medications are extremely useful in treating various diseases and conditions, sometimes they can cause unwanted side effects—one of which can be sexual dysfunction. Talk to your doctor if you’re taking any of these common medications that affect sex drive.September 7, 2020
