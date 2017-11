Several genes passed down through your family can increase your chances of having RA. For instance, if your ancestors came from Europe, you're about twice as likely as others to carry a gene linked to RA. Or, if you have a twin with RA, your chances of having the disease are greater. Your risk goes up only slightly if you have a parent with RA. However, having genes for RA is not the whole story. Many people who have RA-linked genes do not get RA. Experts believe that other risk factors must trigger these genes to become active.