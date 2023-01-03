Rheumatoid Arthritis
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Signs & Symptoms
Causes & Risks
Testing & Diagnosis
Rheumatoid ArthritisRheumatoid Arthritis: Prognosis and Life ExpectancyRheumatoid arthritis prognosis depends on your individual treatment plan and medical history. Learn the factors that determine how rheumatoid arthritis may affect life expectancy and how effective RA treatment can slow progression of rheumatoid arthritis.July 27, 2021
Treatment
Rheumatoid Arthritis4 Myths About Rheumatoid Arthritis TreatmentOver my 30-year career as a rheumatologist, there are common myths I encounter about rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment on a daily basis. I try to educate my patients about their disease, their treatment options and I give them clear expectations of the impact it may have on their lives. There’s still a lot we don’t know about RA, but by setting the record straight about what we do know, I can help my patients to feel empowered about their disease and the course of treatment.December 15, 2015
Living with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid ArthritisSexual Dysfunction and Rheumatoid ArthritisIf you’re living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the condition may affect your quality of life in many ways. However, these impacts can be managed, and you don’t have to give up everything you love, including a fulfilling sex life. By understanding the connection between RA and sexual dysfunction, you can learn ways to get your sex life back on track.December 14, 2022
More on Rheumatoid Arthritis
