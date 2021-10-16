9 Things People with Restless Legs Syndrome Should Know

That crawling, itching, pulling feeling deep within your legs at night is not a bad dream. It’s an actual condition that affects approximately 10% of adults in the United States. It’s called restless legs syndrome (RLS), and it’s a neurological disorder that causes an irresistible urge to move your legs. If RLS is pulling at you, here’s what you need to know.

By Susan Fishman, NCC, CRC