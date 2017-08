Topical treatments can be messy, but your psoriasis won’t get better if you don’t use them. “One of the most resistant forms of psoriasis is scalp psoriasis,” says Dr. Feldman. “There are three reasons why it doesn’t get better with topical therapy: The most likely reason is poor compliance, the second most likely reason is poor compliance, and the third reason is poor compliance.” He says to be honest and “let the doctor know that you’re not using the treatment. That way they can take that into account when they design the next step.”