Psoriasis
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Psoriasis
Signs & Symptoms
Causes & Risks
-
-
-
-
-
-
PsoriasisPsoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Risk: What to KnowThe risk of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is much higher in people with psoriasis (PsO) than in those without the chronic skin disease. Fewer than 1% of Americans overall will develop psoriatic arthritis, but in those with psoriasis, around 1 in 3 will develop the condition.January 20, 2022
Testing & Diagnosis
Treatment
-
-
-
-
-
Psoriasis5 Skin Care Tips for Black People with PsoriasisPsoriasis can be a challenge to manage, especially for Black people, who may face barriers to quality care. However, you can take control of your psoriasis by finding the right dermatologist and learning psoriasis skin care tips.February 23, 2022
-
Living with Psoriasis
-
-
PsoriasisManaging Psoriasis: What I Want My Patients of Color to KnowPeople of color with psoriasis may experience a variety of symptoms and may face challenges receiving a proper diagnosis and the right treatment. Dr. Shawn Kwatra, a dermatologist, explaisn what he wants his Patients of Color with psoriasis to know.June 27, 2023
-
-
-
-
More on Psoriasis
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Psoriasis care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings